Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 14

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 14 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

The Week 14 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Everett Silvertips, (4) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (5) Moncton Wildcats, (6) Peterborough Petes, (7) Portland Winterhawks, (8) Edmonton Oil Kings, (9) Medicine Hat Tigers, and (10) Guelph Storm, with honourable mention to the Windsor Spitfires, Rimouski Oceanic, and Kamloops Blazers.