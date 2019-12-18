MENU
December 18, 2019

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 14

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 14 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w14-top 10 graphic

The Week 14 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (2) Ottawa 67’s, (3) Everett Silvertips, (4) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (5) Moncton Wildcats, (6) Peterborough Petes, (7) Portland Winterhawks, (8) Edmonton Oil Kings, (9) Medicine Hat Tigers, and (10) Guelph Storm, with honourable mention to the Windsor Spitfires, Rimouski Oceanic, and Kamloops Blazers.

More News
CHL Stats Snapshot – Shots on Goal
5 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Taylor Gauthier (Dec. 17)
10 hours ago
Vaughn CHL Team of the Week (Dec. 9-15)
1 day ago
#CHLShowdown: Week ending Dec. 15/2019
1 day ago
CHL Weekend Review: CHL family shares in holiday spirit
2 days ago
CHL Player of the Night - Tyler Angle (Dec. 15)
2 days ago