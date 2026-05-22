Kelowna Rockets to wear commemorative jerseys at the 2026 Memorial Cup honouring The Royal Canadian Legion’s 100th anniversary

Fans can bid on the Rockets’ game-worn commemorative jerseys at CHL.ca/auctions, continuing a Memorial Cup tradition that has raised more than $320,000 in support of The Royal Canadian Legion since 2008

As part of a longstanding Memorial Cup tradition, the host Kelowna Rockets will wear a special commemorative jersey on Friday (May 22) during the opening game of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, when they face the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers at 6 p.m. PT at Prospera Place.

This year’s jersey honours The Royal Canadian Legion in its 100th anniversary year, continuing a tradition that has seen the Memorial Cup host team wear a commemorative sweater during the opening game of the tournament each year since 2008 as a way to recognize service, sacrifice, and remembrance.

The design of the Rockets’ commemorative jersey draws inspiration from the Royal Canadian Mint’s proof silver dollar honouring the Legion’s centennial, created in partnership with The Royal Canadian Legion. Incorporating visual themes tied to remembrance, legacy, and service, the jersey features a central crest inspired by the commemorative coin artwork, creating a distinctive focal point that reflects both the Legion’s proud history and the importance of honouring Canada’s Veterans.

“As The Royal Canadian Legion marks its 100th anniversary, we are deeply honoured to be recognized through this year’s Memorial Cup tribute,” said Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. “This jersey is a powerful symbol of remembrance, service, and the enduring legacy of Canada’s Veterans. We are grateful to the Canadian Hockey League for continuing this meaningful tradition, and for helping ensure that the sacrifices of those who served are never forgotten.”

While the jersey pays tribute to The Royal Canadian Legion’s national legacy, it was also designed to remain deeply connected to the host community. Its black, red, and teal colour palette pays tribute to the Kelowna Rockets, drawing from both the Club’s current identity and its 30th anniversary jersey. The result is a commemorative design that feels unique to the Memorial Cup while remaining unmistakably tied to Kelowna and its host team.

Additional detailing, including the words “Honouring Kelowna Veterans” stitched along the neckline, further reinforces the local tribute at the heart of the concept — a recognition of those who served from the Kelowna community.

“The Royal Canadian Mint maintains a long and proud tradition of honouring Canada’s veterans through coins,” said Tom Froggatt, Chief Commercial Officer of the Royal Canadian Mint. “We are very touched that, on the 100th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion, elements of our annual proof silver dollar honouring this milestone have found pride of place on a special Memorial Cup jersey symbolizing remembrance, service, and legacy.”

All game-worn commemorative jerseys worn by the Rockets during Friday’s opening game will be auctioned at CHL.ca/auctions, with proceeds supporting the Legion’s Poppy Fund, which directly assists Veterans and their families. The auction opens Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m. PT and closes Monday, June 1 at 8 a.m. PT.

In addition, the Player of the Game in each 2026 Memorial Cup game will receive a Royal Canadian Mint Fine Silver Proof Set recognizing the 100th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion. The seven-piece collection includes an exclusive enhanced version of the 2026 Fine Silver Proof Dollar, whose design helped inspire elements of the Rockets’ commemorative jersey.

The commemorative jersey program began at the 2008 Memorial Cup in Kitchener, Ont., when the host Kitchener Rangers became the first team to wear special opening-game jerseys in support of The Royal Canadian Legion. Since then, the Canadian Hockey League and its Member Leagues have raised more than $320,000 in support of The Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, underscoring the CHL’s ongoing commitment to honouring those who have served our country.

Every year, these commemorative jerseys also tell an important story. Last year, at the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Que., the host Rimouski Océanic wore a special jersey celebrating bilingual unity and the club’s naval legacy. In 2024, at the Memorial Cup in Saginaw, Mich., the Spirit wore a one-of-a-kind jersey that paid tribute to Veterans and the allyship between the United States and Canada.

The 2025-26 season marks the 106th time the Memorial Cup is presented. Since being awarded for the first time in 1919, the Memorial Cup has developed a rich tradition that has helped shape junior hockey in North America, becoming one of the most coveted trophies in the sport. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and donated by the Ontario Hockey Association in March 1919, the trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War. It was later rededicated in 2010 to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota marks the return of the CHL’s championship event to Kelowna for the first time since 2004, when the Rockets captured the Memorial Cup on home ice. In addition to the host Kelowna Rockets, the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup, scheduled from May 21-31, will feature the Western Hockey League champion Everett Silvertips, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) champion Kitchener Rangers, and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion (QMJHL) Chicoutimi Saguenéens.