January’s CHL Alumni Roundup

Canadian Hockey League alumni continued to make their mark with records, milestones, and various achievements at all levels throughout the month of January.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

To close out the month, the NHL announced its All-Decade Team for 2010-19, with five CHL alumni making the First All-Star Team, including Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Oceanic), Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane (London Knights), Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith (Kelowna Rockets), Los Angeles Kings rearguard Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm), and Vegas Golden Knights netminder Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles).

Meanwhile, the NHL’s All-Decade Second Team included three CHL graduates in Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting) as well as Boston Bruins teammates in Patrice Bergeron (Acadie-Bathurst Titan) and Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars).

Six spots weren't nearly enough to celebrate all the great players of the last 10 years. Presenting the All-Decade Second Team! Read more ➡️ https://t.co/sa07LxUZ0Z pic.twitter.com/c5qYzGyiDi — NHL (@NHL) January 25, 2020

Around the NHL, Seattle Thunderbirds graduate Patrick Marleau became just the fifth player in NHL history to compete in 1,700 career games. Marleau is one of only three active NHL players to skate in four different decades joining Chara as well as Sharks teammate Joe Thornton who spent his junior career with the Soo Greyhounds. In late January, Marleau netted his 109th game winner to tie Alexander Ovechkin and Brendan Shanahan (London Knights) for sixth on the NHL’s all-time list. Scoring his 10th goal of the season on January 27 versus Anaheim, Marleau also became just the fourth player in NHL history with 22-consecutive seasons of 10 or more goals following Alex Delvecchio (Oshawa Generals), Gordie Howe, and Mark Messier.

An amazing accomplishment. @SanJoseSharks forward Patrick Marleau is the fifth player in NHL history to skate 1,700 career regular-season games – joining Gordie Howe (1,767), Mark Messier (1,756), Jaromir Jagr (1,733) and Ron Francis (1,731). https://t.co/rhEHsIQD3M #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/L9fpncDKmQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 12, 2020

Also in January, Thornton appeared in his 1,616th career game to pass Larry Murphy (Peterborough Petes) for 10th on the NHL’s all-time games played list. Should Thornton appear in at least 21 more games to close out 2019-20, he will then pass both Scott Stevens (Kitchener Rangers) and Dave Andreychuk (Oshawa Generals). Additionally, January also saw Thornton notch his 1,080th career assist to surpass Adam Oates for seventh all-time. The month also saw Chara appear in his 1,000th game with the Bruins as he became just the third blue-liner in franchise history to reach that mark, while Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza (Belleville Bulls) made his mark in January by appearing in his 1,100-career game.

Joe Thornton is skating in his 1,616th career regular-season game and passed Larry Murphy (1,615) for sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time list. https://t.co/rhEHsIQD3M #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/jXpFFBNo8d — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 19, 2020

Elsewhere, an impressive career-game milestone was reached between-the-pipes as Minnesota Wild netminder Devan Dubnyk (Kamloops Blazers) appeared in his 500th career game. He’s one of just three goaltenders to accomplish the feat so far this season with a list that includes fellow CHL grad Jaroslav Halak (Lewiston MAINEiacs) who played in his 500th for the Boston Bruins in December.

On the scoreboard, Kane became the league’s 90th player and youngest U.S born star to hit 1,000 career points, while New York Islanders forward Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats) reached the 500-point plateau. In Pittsburgh, Val-d’Or Foreurs graduate Kris Letang became the first Penguins defencemen to score 400 career assists with the franchise, while in Montreal, Max Domi (London Knights) notched his second-consecutive season with a point streak of at least nine games, becoming the first Canadiens skater to achieve that feat since Vincent Damphousse (Laval Titan) in 1992-93.

With his assist on Evgeni Malkin's second goal tonight, Kris Letang became the first defenseman in @penguins history to record 400 career assists. Congrats, @Letang_58! pic.twitter.com/WvdCqMNrb4 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 15, 2020

Max Domi is the first @CanadiensMTL player to record a point streak of nine or more games in consecutive seasons since Vincent Damphousse in 1992-93 (7-12—19 in 12 GP) and 1993-94 (8-11—19 in 10 GP). #NHLStatsm pic.twitter.com/EN03YwixcF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 5, 2020

There was also no shortage of hats hitting the ice in January as Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli (Erie Otters) and Carter Verhaeghe (Niagara IceDogs) plus New York Rangers blue-liner Tony DeAngelo (Soo Greyhounds) all recorded their first career hat-tricks. DeAngelo’s shining moment came as part of a five-point performance that tied a Rangers’ single-game franchise record for goals and points by a defenceman, and marked the first three-goal game by a franchise rearguard since 1982.

DeAngelo is the seventh different defenseman in @NYRangers history to score a hat trick in a regular-season game and first since Reijo Ruotsalainen on March 17, 1982 (vs. PHI). #NHLStats https://t.co/VVuWQPAXxK pic.twitter.com/dcU3fddDnz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2020

At the top of the leaderboard, CHL graduates Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets) and Connor McDavid (Erie Otters) sit tied with 77 points to close out January, while six of the top-10 scorers are CHL alumni, a list that also includes Kane, Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads), Bruins forward Brad Marchand (Halifax Mooseheads), and Florida Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau (Saint John Sea Dogs).

Did You Know? @cmcdavid97 and Leon Draisaitl of the @EdmontonOilers enter the #NHLAllStar Game as the first set of teammates to each record 75+ points prior to their team’s 50th game of a season since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr in 1996-97. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/8jvl7nvKdf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 25, 2020

Those performances included McDavid recording the fifth-most assists (290) in NHL history before his 23rd birthday, while in notching 420 career points, Huberdeau became the all-time scorer in Panthers’ franchise history. Both players are among the top-5 assist earners in the NHL this season, a list that also includes Draisaitl, Marchand, and London Knights graduate John Carlson of the Washington Capitals.

Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL with 46 assists in 2019-20, will also finish with the fifth-most helpers before age 23 in League history. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/xa5xwUEkLM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2020

Through January, Carlson led all NHL defencemen with 60 points – reaching that feat in the fewest number of games by a blue-liner in Capitals’ franchise history – while he is also one of three CHL alumni among the top-five defensive scorers alongside St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo (Barrie Colts) and Carolina Hurricanes rearguard Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs).

John Carlson required the fewest games by a @Capitals defenseman to reach the 60-point mark in a season (13-47—60 in 49 GP), besting the previous total held by Mike Green (57 GP in 2008-09 and 2009-10). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/koJ94Yw5j7 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2020

Among freshmen scoring leaders, two of the top-five are CHL alumni counting Blackhawks rookie Dominik Kubalik (Kitchener Rangers) as well as Canadiens first-year forward Nick Suzuki (Guelph Storm). In January, Kubalik led all freshmen with 14 points counting 10 goals and four assists across 10 appearances, earning NHL Rookie of the Month honours. Also up front, accolades were awarded to Draisaitl as the Oilers scorer was named the NHL’s Second Star for January after finishing the month with six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in only nine games.

Dominik Kubalik of the @NHLBlackhawks, who led all rookies in goals (10) and points (14) in 10 games, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for January.#NHLStats: https://t.co/03r9QXxnSz pic.twitter.com/sLnMj54cet — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2020

10 consecutive games with a point AND he leads the League in points. Leon Draisaitl had a January to remember. pic.twitter.com/cW38sxvtUe — NHL (@NHL) February 1, 2020

January also saw several CHL alumni realize a dream as five graduates notched their first career NHL goal, a list that includes Philadelphia Flyers forward Connor Bunnaman (Kitchener Rangers) and Detroit Red Wings winger Givani Smith (Kitchener Rangers), as well as a trio of defencemen in Noah Dobson (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) of the New York Islanders, Nicolas Hague (Mississauga Steelheads) of the Golden Knights, and Rasmus Sandin (Soo Greyhounds) of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

🎥 Hague: We're all so close on this team. It was special moment for me and it was special to share it with my teammates. pic.twitter.com/Y36P6zI9AJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 22, 2020

First games were also played in January by a pair of CHL grads including Mason Marchment (Mississauga Steelheads) who made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds) who took his first stride with the Vegas Golden Knights.

🎥 Kolesar: It's hard to put into words. I'm so excited and everyone here has been so nice to be since day one. To finally get my chance now is very exciting. pic.twitter.com/jtjqynl7v0 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 11, 2020

CHL graduates also starred at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis where 26 alumni including 10 first-time all-stars represented the four divisional teams. Competing in the skills competition as part of the annual festivities, former CHL stars once again shined as Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds) was crowned the fastest skater with a lap of 13.175 seconds, while other events saw Owen Sound Attack graduate Jordan Binnington of the Blues take top spot in the Save Streak contest with 10 consecutive stops, Canadiens captain Shea Weber (Kelowna Rockets) once again winning the Hardest Shot showing with a 106.5 mile per hour slapper, and Kane taking the inaugural Shooting Stars challenge with 24 points.

28 former CHL stars were also invited to Ontario, Calif., as part of the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge. Three players made their mark as part of the skills competition with Belleville Senators forward Alex Formenton (London Knights) coming away as the fastest skater with a time of 13.356 seconds, while Ontario Reign winger Martin Frk (Halifax Mooseheads) set an AHL hardest shot record with a 109.2 mile per hour blast, and Laval Rocket forward Charles Hudon (Baie-Comeau Drakkar) went four-for-five in the accuracy shooting challenge.

#CHL produces #AHLAllStar talent ⭐️ 28 of the 47 players who were on the ice in Ontario are alumni from @TheWHL, @OHLHockey, and @QMJHL including seven 2019 grads. MORE 📰: https://t.co/DubOgmpHuU pic.twitter.com/vXmQRRR4eu — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) January 29, 2020

League wide, AHL high-water marks were also achieved by Windsor Spitfires graduate Cal O’Reilly of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms who made his 700th career appearance in the AHL before days later recording his 600th career point in the minor-pro ranks. Elsewhere, Utica Comets goaltender Michael DiPietro (Ottawa 67’s) impressed as he closed out the month with his first pro shutout, turning aside 27 shots versus the Cleveland Monsters. At month’s end, CHL alumni were atop the leaderboard in the AHL with Comets forward Reid Boucher (Sarnia Sting) topping the charts with 50 points, while Drake Batherson (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) held down first spot in the assist column with 32 helpers. Among freshmen, Springfield Falcons first-year forward Owen Tippett (Saginaw Spirit) led all rookie scorers with 40 points and was named the league’s Rookie of the Month.

Congrats to @LVPhantoms forward Cal O'Reilly, who picked up his 600th career AHL point tonight! pic.twitter.com/v1uG3VjEfN — AHL (@TheAHL) January 25, 2020

ICYMI: Mikey DiPietro earned his first career shutout last night! Way to go, Mikey! pic.twitter.com/iVo4ZGcALY — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) February 1, 2020

Congrats to our very Ow(e)n Tippett on being named CCM/AHL Rookie of the Month for January! 📄>> https://t.co/pNDZ5aiYYA pic.twitter.com/KrRkksVedi — Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) February 3, 2020

At the U SPORTS level, CHL graduates continue to impress, including former Cape Breton Screaming Eagles forward Mitchell Balmas who tops the charts with 42 points in skating with Saint Mary’s University this season, while Niagara IceDogs graduate Mikkel Aagaard with the University of Guelph leads in the goals column with 20 tallies. On the blue line, Nicolas Welsh (Moncton Wildcats) also of Saint Mary’s tops all defencemen with 34 points, while between the pipes Alex Bishop (Val-d’Or Foreurs) of the University of Toronto headlines all goaltenders with 18 wins on the season, but it was Taran Kozun (Seattle Thunderbirds) of the University of Saskatchewan who cracked the highlight reel by scoring a goal for the Huskies.

Congrats to Mikkel Aagaard (men's hockey) & Jayden Sparks (women's wrestling) on being named Gryphon @MuscleMLKCAN Athletes of the Week! #GryphonPride ➡️ https://t.co/lpjWI2UIfK pic.twitter.com/4XIv0PVyZC — Guelph Gryphons (@guelph_gryphons) January 27, 2020

@HuskiesMHKY Taran Kozun with two shutouts on the weekend and a goal!!!! Huskies sweep the weekend. pic.twitter.com/LGqOsYoUqe — U of S Men's Hockey (@HuskiesMHKY) January 19, 2020

Lastly, out west the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2020 which includes alumni like Eric Brewer (Prince George Cougars), Jay Sharrers (WHL Official), while WHL alumni were also named to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame including John Davidson (Calgary Centennials), and Ken Hitchcock (Kamloops Blazers).

Eric Brewer, Jay Sharrers & the 2002 Kootenay ICE have been selected to the 2020 @BCHHoF class! #WHLAlumni 📰 | https://t.co/1XnGLBOB4C pic.twitter.com/M2rmCPSV4q — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 28, 2020