ICE captain Krebs wins Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Winnipeg ICE captain Peyton Krebs (Okotoks, Alta.) has won the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year presented by Kia Canada.

The Vegas Golden Knights prospect led the WHL in scoring during the 2020-21 season with 43 points (13G-30A) from 24 games played. He was named the winner of the Bob Clarke Trophy as WHL Top Scorer June 7, 2021. Krebs found the scoresheet in all but one of his games played during the 2020-21 WHL season as he set a new ICE franchise record by recording a 23-game point streak.

In addition to his league-leading assist and point totals, Krebs finished second among WHL skaters in power-play goals (eight) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (13).

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward amassed 13 multi-point games during the 2020-21 WHL regular season, including a pair of four game multi-point streaks from March 23 through March 28 (3G-8A) and April 18 – April 23, 2021 (4G-6A). Krebs put up three or more points in a game on five separate occasions including a pair of four-point outings April 7 and April 18, 2021.

“The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is the most honourable recognition of a player’s commitment and outstanding achievement in hockey,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing for Kia Canada. “We congratulate Peyton Krebs for winning the Player of the Year award and we can’t wait to see more of him on the ice for years to come.”

The product of Okotoks, Alta. is the second member of the ICE franchise to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, joining Sam Reinhart who was named WHL Player of the Year during the 2013-14 season. Krebs is the first Eastern Conference player to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy since Sam Steel (Regina Pats) claimed the award during the 2016-17 WHL season.

Krebs has been a leading point producer for the ICE since recording an assist in his WHL debut November 16, 2016. In 199 WHL regular season games, he has totalled 231 points (62G-169A), including 26 power-play goals, two short-handed goals and 14 game-winning goals. The ICE originally selected Krebs with the first overall pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. He was selected in the first round, 17th overall, by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is the most prestigious award of the WHL and recognizes the player whose performance is deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

On December 30, 1986, the Swift Current Broncos were involved in a tragic bus crash while travelling to a game in Regina. Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff lost their lives as a result of the crash. The Broncos have posthumously retired the numbers of all four players.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy serves as a constant memory in honour of the four players to this day.

Winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy / WHL Player of the Year (since 2001)

2020-21 – Peyton Krebs, Winnipeg ICE

2019-20 – Adam Beckman, Spokane Chiefs

2018-19 – Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks

2017-18 – Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2016-17 – Sam Steel, Regina Pats

2015-16 – Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw Warriors

2014-15 – Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks

2013-14 – Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2012-13 – Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2011-12 – Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans *

2010-11 – Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10 – Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats *

2008-09 – Brett Sonne, Calgary Hitmen

2007-08 – Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07 – Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2005-06 – Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen

2004-05 – Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings

2003-04 – Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03 – Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02 – Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars

2000-01 – Justin Mapletoft, Red Deer Rebels

* Also named CHL Player of the Year

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.