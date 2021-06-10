MENU
June 10, 2021

Former NHLer Denis Gauthier unveils the Émile-Bouchard Trophy winner

QMJHL
QMJHL
Watch more QMJHL on CHL TV

 

Former Drummondville Voltigeurs all-star defenseman Denis Gauthier today announced the QMJHL’s 2020-21 Defenseman of the Year.

The Montrealer played four seasons in the QMJHL with the Voltigeurs, winning the Émile-Bouchard Trophy in 1995-96. He then played 554 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings.

This year’s finalists are Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders, Noah Laaouan, also from the Islanders organization, and Jordan Spence of the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

More News
Wheat Kings captain Schneider wins Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Defenceman of the Year
2 hours ago
OHL Completes 2021 Under-18 Priority Selection
2 hours ago
Firebirds' Oksentyuk signs with Stars
2 hours ago
OHL Mourns the Loss of Carter Schoonderwoerd
2 hours ago
OHL Statement on Tragic Events in London
2 hours ago
Silvertips netminder Wolf wins second Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Goaltender of the Year
2 hours ago