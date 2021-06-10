Former NHLer Denis Gauthier unveils the Émile-Bouchard Trophy winner

Former Drummondville Voltigeurs all-star defenseman Denis Gauthier today announced the QMJHL’s 2020-21 Defenseman of the Year.

The Montrealer played four seasons in the QMJHL with the Voltigeurs, winning the Émile-Bouchard Trophy in 1995-96. He then played 554 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, the Phoenix Coyotes, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings.

This year’s finalists are Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders, Noah Laaouan, also from the Islanders organization, and Jordan Spence of the Val-d’Or Foreurs.