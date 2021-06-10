Pats forward Bedard wins Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Rookie of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C.) has won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year presented by Wawanesa Insurance.

Bedard burst onto the scene after being selected first overall by the Pats in the 2020 WHL Draft, registering two goals in his WHL debut. In 15 games with Regina, the 15-year-old recorded 28 points (12G-16A) before joining Team Canada’s gold medal-winning entry at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Texas.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward led all WHL rookies in goals (12), points (28) and power-play assists (seven), finishing tied among first-year players in assists (16) and game-winning goals (two). Bedard also shared the Pats team lead in points.

Bedard amassed a total of 10 multi-point efforts in his 15 games played with Regina during the 2020-21 WHL season, including a pair of four-point games March 29 and April 6, 2021.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. is the first WHL player to have been granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada and is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bedard is the sixth member of the Regina Pats franchise to win the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year and first since Jeff Friesen, who was awarded the trophy during the 1992-93 WHL season. He joins Friesen, Dale Derkatch (1981-82), Dave Michayluk (1980-81), Dennis Sobchuk (1971-72) and Ron Garwasiuk (1966-67) as Pats players to have been named WHL Rookie of the Year.

The Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player whose performance in their first season is deemed to be the most outstanding among all rookies.

A former owner of the Saskatoon Blades, Jim Piggott played a direct role in the formation of the Western Canadian Hockey League, now known as the WHL. Along with Del Wilson, Piggott played a critical role in the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Winners of the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy / WHL Rookie of the Year (since 2001)

2020-21 – Connor Bedard, Regina Pats

2019-20 – Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

2018-19 – Brayden Tracey, Moose Jaw Warriors

2017-18 – Dylan Cozens, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2016-17 – Aleksi Heponiemi, Swift Current Broncos

2015-16 – Matthew Phillips, Victoria Royals

2014-15 – Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2013-14 – Nick Merkley, Kelowna Rockets

2012-13 – Seth Jones, Portland Winterhawks

2011-12 – Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2010-11 – Mathew Dumba, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10 – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Red Deer Rebels

2008-09 – Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars *

2007-08 – Brayden Schenn, Brandon Wheat Kings

2006-07 – Kyle Beach, Everett Silvertips

2005-06 – Peter Mueller, Everett Silvertips

2004-05 – Tyler Plante, Brandon Wheat Kings

2003-04 – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants

2002-03 – Matt Ellison, Red Deer Rebels *

2001-02 – Braydon Coburn, Portland Winter Hawks

2000-01 – Scottie Upshall, Kamloops Blazers *

* Denotes CHL Rookie of the Year

