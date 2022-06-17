MENU
June 17, 2022

Hockey Canada invites 41 CHL players to National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp

by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Hockey Canada has invited 44 players, 41 of which compete in the CHL, to their National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp ahead of the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The camp will take place July 20-23 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary before a final roster is selected July 24. The tournament, to be played in Red Deer, will take place July 31 – August 6.

“We are excited to bring together a group of 44 athletes with a solid foundation of junior and international experience for selection camp,” said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada’s director of player personnel. “As our players are preparing to compete in short-term competition, we know all 44 players will come to camp ready to compete for a spot on the team and the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition.”

The roster features four goaltenders, 14 defencemen and 26 forwards and includes 17 player from the WHL, 16 from the OHL and eight from the QMJHL.

After the selection of Canada’s 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup team, they will play two games against a Red and White team from Canada’s National Junior Team camp.

Goaltenders: 

Carson Bjarnason (Brandon/WHL)
Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle/WHL)
Jackson Unger (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Defencemen: 

Beau Akey (Barrie/OHL)
Cameron Allen (Guelph/OHL)
Oliver Bonk (London/OHL)
Luke Coughlin (Rimouski/QMJHL)
Alexis Daviault (Sarnia/OHL)
Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City/WHL)
Kaden Hammell (Kamloops/WHL)
Mazden Leslie (Vancouver/WHL)
Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax/QMJHL)
Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon/WHL)
Etienne Morin (Moncton/QMJHL)
Caden Price (Kelowna/WHL)
Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan/QMJHL)
Saige Weinstein (Spokane/WHL)

Forwards: 

Denver Barkley (London/OHL)
Colby Barlow (Owen Sound/OHL)
Zachary Benson (Winnineg/WHL)
Cole Brown (Hamilton/OHL)
Mathieu Cataford (Halifax/QMJHL)
Vincent Collard (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL)
Andrew Cristall (Kelowna/WHL)
Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)
Riley Heidt (Prince George/WHL)
Tanner Howe (Regina/WHL)
Nick Lardis (Peterborough/OHL)
Kalen Lind (Red Deer/WHL)
Angus MacDonell (Sarnia/OHL)
Ethan Miedema (Windsor/OHL)
Marco Mignosa (Sault Ste. Marie/OHL)
Luke Misa (Mississauga/OHL)
Sam Oremba (Seattle/WHL)
Tyler Peddle (Drummondville/QMJHL)
Luca Pinelli (Ottawa/OHL)
Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener/OHL)
Calum Ritchie (Oshawa/OHL)
Matthew Soto (Kingston/OHL)
Logan Wormald (Lethbridge/WHL)
Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw/WHL)

