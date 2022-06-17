Forty-one CHL players selected to Canada’s National Junior Team summer development camp

Forty-one CHL players have been selected to Canada’s National Junior Team summer development camp.

The camp will take place July 23-27 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

“This is an exciting first step as we begin preparations for the upcoming season and the opportunity to compete at the 2023 World Juniors on home ice in Halifax and Moncton this December,” said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada’s director of player personnel. “We are excited about this group of players, and we look forward to returning to the ice for a highly-competitive camp to kick off a new season.”

The roster features 26 players that have previously been selected in the NHL Draft, eight of which were first round selections, with a further 16 players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft including Luca Del Bel Belluz (MISS), Conor Geekie (WPG), Kevin Korchinski (SEA), Christian Kyrou (ER), Denton Mateychek (MJ) and Matthew Savoie (WPG), among others.

Seven of the eight first round selections in the NHL Draft, Nolan Allan (CHI), Brandt Clarke (LAK), Zach Dean (VGK), Wyatt Johnston (DAL), Zachary L’Heureux (NSH), Brennan Othmann (NYR) and Chase Stillman (NJD), ply their trade in the CHL.

The WHL accounts for 17 players who will attend camp, while the OHL and QMJHL contribute 13 and 11 players respectively.

Hockey Canada announced in May that the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Halifax and Moncton Dec. 26 – Jan. 5.

41 CHL players named to Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team summer development camp:



Goaltenders:

Tyler Brennan (Prince George/WHL)

Chase Coward (Red Deer/WHL)

Benjamin Gaudreau (Sarnia/OHL)

Thomas Milic (Seattle/WHL)

Defencemen:

Nolan Allan (Prince Albert/WHL)

Brandt Clarke (Barrie/OHL)

Ethan Del Mastro (Mississauga/OHL)

Tyson Hinds (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Kevin Korchinkski (Seattle/WHL)

Christian Kyrou (Erie/OHL)

Gannon Laroque (Victoria/WHL)

Tristan Luneau (Gatineau/QMJHL)

Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Jack Matier (Ottawa/OHL)

Evan Nause (Quebec/QMJHL)

Owen Pickering (Swift Current/WHL)

Ethan Samson (Prince George/WHL)

Forwards:

Jack Beck (Ottawa/OHL)

Joshua Bloom (Saginaw/OHL)

Zachary Bolduc (Quebec/WHL)

Colton Dach (Kelowna/WHL)

Nate Danielson (Brandon/WHL)

Zach Dean (Gatineau/QMJHL)

Luca Del Bel Belluz (Mississauga/OHL)

Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw/WHL)

Nathan Gaucher (Quebec/QMJHL)

Conor Geekie (Winnipeg/WHL)

Wyatt Johnston (Windsor/OHL)

Riley Kidney (Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL)

Zachary L’Heureux (Halifax/QMJHL)

Oliver Nadeau (Shawinigan/QMJHL)

Zach Ostapchuk (Vancouver/WHL)

Brennan Othmann (Flint/OHL)

Tucker Robertson (Peterborough/OHL)

Justin Robidas (Val-d’Or/QMJHL)

Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke/QMJHL)

Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg/WHL)

Reid Schaefer (Seattle/WHL)

Chase Stillman (Peterborough/OHL)

Sean Tschigerl (Calgary/WHL)

Ryan Winterton (Hamilton/OHL)