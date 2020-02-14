MENU
February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day from around the CHL

 

Love and hockey are in the air on this February 14th.

While 48 Canadian Hockey League teams get ready for 24 games to be played tonight from coast-to-coast we’d like to wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day!

In the spirit of this special day, here’s a sample of some heart warming cards created by our clubs:

More News
Playoff Picture: Sagueneens, Oceanic lock up postseason berths
6 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Samuel Poulin (Feb. 13)
7 hours ago
In Conversation: Storm goaltender Nico Daws
23 hours ago
1,000 career games reached by Rebels' Sutter
1 day ago
Playoff Picture: Wildcats aim to capture third President's Cup
1 day ago
CHL Player of the Night - Mark Kastelic (Feb. 12)
1 day ago