Happy Valentine’s Day from around the CHL

Love and hockey are in the air on this February 14th.

While 48 Canadian Hockey League teams get ready for 24 games to be played tonight from coast-to-coast we’d like to wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day!

In the spirit of this special day, here’s a sample of some heart warming cards created by our clubs:

Need some inspiration for Valentine's Day tomorrow? Your favourite hockey team has you covered 💌 pic.twitter.com/603LD2ESw0 — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) February 13, 2020

Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

We've clinched the playoffs,

But we can't KOPE without you! Join us for Valentine's Day this Friday at 7pm MT! ❤️💙

TICKETS ➡️ https://t.co/e4V0XI7CyZ pic.twitter.com/JASCFBsOY3 — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) February 12, 2020

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

❤️ Happy #ValentinesDay ❤️

❤️ everybody. ❤️

❤️ We have cards to deliver ❤️

❤️ to some local friends. ❤️

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Starting with you, #SilvertipCountry pic.twitter.com/dXfWoDmRLN — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) February 14, 2020

Always remember, Firebirds' tickets are better than chocolates! Happy Valentine's Day Firebirds Nation! pic.twitter.com/XQbRu9EoQo — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine's Day, Bulldogs fans 😘 pic.twitter.com/Zpo9q6c4FB — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ Screenshot and send these cards to your favourite Petes fans! pic.twitter.com/UWjmt0y09a — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) February 14, 2020

The captain is wishing you a happy #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/aoR6MZGviI — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) February 14, 2020

Tired of all those fuzzy, cliche #ValentinesDay phrases? Time for some real talk…. pic.twitter.com/8O9ZfaoD9p — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) February 14, 2020

Happy Valentine's Day #StingNation 🥰 Be sure to send these to that special someone 😉#MoreThanAGame pic.twitter.com/B5RF6T2YWC — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) February 14, 2020

Red lines are red,

blue lines are blue,

happy #ValentinesDay from the Tri-City Americans to you! 🇺🇸 ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/29RlS0VQPQ — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) February 14, 2020