Haché and Wisdom added to Frontenacs leadership group

Kingston—The Kingston Frontenacs have added to their 2021-22 leadership group.

Braden Haché and Zayde Wisdom have been named Assistant Captains for the remainder of the season. Haché will serve as an assistant when the team is wearing their black and gold jerseys at home and Wisdom will be an assistant when the Frontenacs wear their white and gold jerseys on the road.

Braden and Zayde will join Captain Shane Wright and Assistant Captains Jake Murray, Lucas Peric, Jordan Frasca and Lucas Edmonds.

“Both Braden Haché and Zayde Wisdom have been great teammates on and off the ice for the Kingston Frontenacs” said Head Coach Luca Caputi. “We felt that these two young men bring experience to the team and they are both always looking to provide advice and leadership to their teammates”

Leadership Group When Wearing Black and Gold Jerseys:

Captain: Shane Wright

Assistant Captain: Lucas Peric

Assistant Captain: Lucas Edmonds

Assistant Captain: Braden Haché

Leadership Group When Wearing White and Gold Jerseys:

Captain: Shane Wright

Assistant Captain: Jake Murray

Assistant Captain: Jordan Frasca

Assistant Captain: Zayde Wisdom

Haché has been wearing an “A” on his sweater occasionally this season, but moving forward the 6’4″, 205 lbs. defenceman will be permanently representing the team as an Assistant Captain. Sunday, January 16 will be the first time Zayde Wisdom hits the ice with a letter on his jersey for the Kingston Frontenacs as the team visits Hamilton.