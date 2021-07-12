Generals name Todd Miller Head Coach, introduce new coaching staff

Oshawa, Ont. – On Tuesday, July 6, the Oshawa Generals are proud to announce the hiring of four new additions to round out the coaching staff ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

Filling the head coaching position will be long-time OHL coach, Todd Miller. Miller has spent the last 11 years on a CHL bench as an assistant, including 10 with the Barrie Colts, and one season with the WHL Brandon Wheat Kings. In a shortened season with the Wheat Kings, alongside head coach Don MacGillivray, coached the team to an 18-4-2 record and a Subway Hub Division championship.

The 43-year-old also played four seasons in the OHL split between the Sarnia Sting, Owen Sound Platers, North Bay Centennials, and Soo Greyhounds.

Joining Miller on the bench will be associate coaches Kurtis Foster and Dave Matsos, and assistant coach Mike Hedden.

Foster has spent four seasons on an OHL, including two seasons as head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs. During his playing career, Foster spent five seasons with the Peterborough Petes. Foster also played in the NHL with the Atlanta Thrashers, Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Matsos joins us from the Hamilton Bulldogs, where he spent three seasons on their bench, including one as head coach. He also spent three seasons as the head coach of the Sudbury Wolves and two as an assistant. His OHL coaching career started with the Windsor Spitfires back in 2010 as an assistant coach.

Finally, Mike Hedden rounds out our coaching staff, joining the organization after a 12-year playing career, split between the ECHL, AHL, KHL, Liiga, DEL, and EIHL. Hedden has won the AHL’s Calder Cup in 2013-2014 as well as the EIHL Championship with the Cardiff Devils in 2018-2019, where he scored 62 points in 59 games.