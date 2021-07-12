Get ready for 2021-22 with the #GameON July Jersey Giveaway!

Winning a jersey to support your favourite OHL team has never been easier! Presenting the #GameON July Jersey Giveaway that kicks off today!

Throughout the month of July on Twitter, OHL fans are asked to share what they’re most looking forward to about the return of their favourite team in October. Using the Twitter handle of your favourite team along with #GameON, share what you’re most excited about and be entered into a draw to win your favourite team’s jersey, with winners being announced by each OHL club on Friday, July 30th.

The contest ends on Thursday, July 29th at 11:59pm, so be sure show off your enthusiasm for a chance to take home a free jersey!

We’ll include some of our favourite entries below throughout the course of the contest: