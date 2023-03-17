Generals’ Butler inks ELC with Blue Jackets

Oshawa Generals forward Cameron Butler has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Butler, who was an undrafted free agent, has 24 goals and 49 points, both career highs, in 59 games this season.

“Cameron is a physical forward with size, strength, toughness and tremendous character and leadership,” said Blue Jackets general manager and alternate governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is a hard-working, competitive player and we are excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.”

His 111 penalty minutes are the second most in the OHL this season while he has three game-winning goals.

A second round selection by the Petes in the 2018 OHL Draft, Butler has played 253 games with Peterborough, Niagara and Oshawa and has amassed 148 points (71 goals). The Ottawa native was named IceDogs captain in 2021-22 before he was traded to the Generals later that season.