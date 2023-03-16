CHL Daily: Kidney, Rochette and Wheatcroft hit 100 points

CHL Three Stars

Matthew Seminoff’s (DAL) ridiculous eight points (4G, 4A) led him to Wednesday’s first star as Kamloops beat Victoria 11-1. His eight points doubled his previous career best while it was Seminoff’s first four-goal game and second WHL hat-trick. The 19-year-old has a career high 31 goals and 79 points this season.

Not to be outdone, teammate Caeden Bankier (MIN) starred with a six-point (3G, 3A) outing of his own to claim the second star as Kamloops won its seventh straight. It was the fourth WHL hat-trick for the 2023 World Juniors gold medallist while the six points are a new career high. Bankier has 78 points (35 goals) this year.

Alexandre Doucet’s (DET) torrid pace with Halifax continued as he sealed the third star after he scored another hat-trick in a 6-3 win over Acadie-Bathurst. In 31 games with the Mooseheads, Doucet has 28 goals and four hat-tricks. Doucet’s 55 goals are the most in the QMJHL and second most in the CHL while his 105 points rank third.

The 67’s reached 99 points Wednesday after an 8-3 win over Oshawa that saw Will Gerrior scored his first OHL hat-trick. Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) and Logan Morrison, who returned from a six-game absence, both had three assists.

Nolan Burke took his season total to 49 goals as he led Sarnia to a 6-0 win over Hamilton that extended the Sting’s streak to 11-0-2.

After he was the first OHL player to 50 goals, Matthew Maggio (NYI) also became the first OHLer to 100 points during Windsor’s 6-5 overtime win against Saginaw. Jacob Maillet scored the OT winner while Oliver Peer had two goals as the Spits took over top spot in the Western Conference.

Michael Buchinger (STL) and Max Namestnikov both scored twice, Matthew Poitras (BOS) had four assists and Cooper Walker had four points (1G, 3A) as Guelph beat London 7-4.

Owen Sound collected a second straight win courtesy of a 4-3 victory over Flint. Deni Goure, Cedrick Guindon (MTL) and Sam Sedley all had a goal and an assist for the Attack.

James Hardie and Parker von Richter each scored in the shootout as Mississauga beat Barrie 6-5 for their 30 th win that also secured their spot in the OHL Playoffs. Hardie had a goal and an assist in regulation to take his season total to 79 points, the most by a Steelheads player in a single season.

Zakary Lavoie scored the game-winner with 59 seconds left in regulation as Niagara won 3-2 over Erie.

Vincent Maisonneuve had three assists as Gatineau, the new no. 1 team in the Kia CHL Top 10, doubled up Drummondville 4-2 to win their 19 th With an assist in the game, Riley Kidney (MTL) made it back-to-back 100-point campaigns while his point streak was extended to 23 games.

With an assist in the game, Riley Kidney (MTL) made it back-to-back 100-point campaigns while his point streak was extended to 23 games. Remparts captain Theo Rochette reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his career as he led the way with a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand. Quebec’s 48 wins are the most in the QMJHL this year.

Cole Huckins (CGY) and Anthony Munroe-Boucher each had three points (1G, 2A) as Sherbrooke beat Baie-Comeau 7-4. Jacob Melanson (SEA) extended his QMJHL best point streak to 27 games with a goal.

Maxim Barbashev (NYR) and Jonas Taibel each had a goal and an assist in Moncton’s 5-3 road versus Rimouski.

Marcus Kearsey, Owen Hollingsworth and Ross Campbell all scored as Charlottetown beat Cape Breton 3-1.

Prince George extended its streak to 5-0-2 with a 6-3 win over Kelowna as Chase Wheatcroft had five points (2G, 3A) to surpass the 100-point mark. Wheatcroft is just the second player in Cougars history to record at least 100 points in a season.

Connor Bedard had four points (2G, 2A) to lead Regina to a 6-3 victory over Brandon. Bedard’s 63 goals and 129 points leads the CHL.

Tanner Molendyk’s second period goal stood as the game-winner as Saskatoon collected two points after a 3-2 win in Swift Current that was their 45 th victory of the season.

victory of the season. Calgary got back to .500 with a 7-1 win over Lethbridge as they continue to battle for the final three playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Matteo Danis had four goals for the Hitmen while despite the loss, the Hurricanes secured its spot in the WHL Playoffs.

