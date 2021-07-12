Frontenacs Promote Kory Cooper to General Manager

Kingston, Ontario – The Kingston Frontenacs hockey club is pleased to announce the promotion of Kory Cooper to General Manager.

Kory was named Frontenacs Assistant General Manager on September 11, 2020. Over the past year he worked closely with Paul McFarland to create a strong culture and winning mindset in Kingston. With the announcement of Paul McFarland taking an opportunity with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL, Kory was the natural choice to fill the vacant position.

“It goes without saying I’m very excited to become the next General Manager of the Kingston Frontenacs.”, said Cooper. “While this past season has been unlike any other it allowed us the opportunity to grow as a franchise and set a culture that will remain the foundation of the organization. Collectively our group worked very hard at this and should be proud of it.”

Kory will look to continue the work that has been put in place over the last year. “Paul McFarland was obviously a leader in this process and while we wish him the best, it’s important we continue building forward with these same values.”

Paul McFarland had great things to add about the hiring of Cooper. “The organization will be in great hands with the leadership of Kory Cooper and the rest of our coaching staff,” claimed Paul. “I have no doubt that the culture and standard that our staff and players have created together will continue to grow strong for many seasons ahead. I look forward to following all their successes as they move forward into next season and beyond.”

Kory has a wealth of experience to draw from in his new role. He was previously a member of the Frontenacs coaching staff from 2005 to 2011. He then moved on to pursue roles in professional hockey. He joined the Brampton Beast of the ECHL as a Goaltending Coach before joining the Ottawa Senators organization for the last five seasons. He spent most of that time with the Belleville Senators.

Kory is excited and thankful for his new role in Kingston. “Both the Kingston Frontenacs organization and the City of Kingston are very important to me, and I’d like to thank the Springer family for their belief in our collective vision and establishing a premier organization in the Ontario Hockey League.”

Frontenacs President and Governor, Doug Springer is equally excited to have Kory in the role. “The Kingston Frontenacs are pleased to name Kory Cooper the General Manager of the Kingston Frontenacs. Kory is a strong leader and has worked tirelessly over the past year to help build this program. His vision aligns with goals laid out by the hockey club. We will be a competitive franchise for years to come under Kory’s leadership.”