From the Point: Oil Kings right-wing Dylan Guenther

Edmonton Oil Kings right-wing Dylan Guenther joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss his training camp experience with the Arizona Coyotes, what it was like to win gold with Canada at the Under-18s, and the chance to again represent the Great White North as part of the World Juniors:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What was it like attending training camp with the Arizona Coyotes?

Dylan Guenther: It was great. It was my first real training camp because in junior I didn’t have the opportunity to do a training camp because of COVID-19. It was good to get that experience. In Arizona, they have a lot of guys who have been around the league for a long time so you can learn a lot from them. It was really cool. I thought I played well and put my best foot forward. I am excited to go back there next year.

JHM: What was it like to score a goal in the preseason opener with the Coyotes?

DG: Going out for preseason was pretty cool. I played well in the rookie tournament games and then I was able to play some in the preseason. As I was going out for warm up, there were guys around me without helmets on and that was kind of an eye-opener for me. I didn’t really think of that. I was super excited to play my first game and it went really well.

JHM: What was your experience like spending time with Shane Doan in Arizona?

DG: That was an unreal experience. It was a warm welcoming to the organization. He is such a great person. His family is so great and they welcomed me like one of their own. I stayed there for two weeks and had a lot of fun. His family is great and I interacted with his kids. Even though his son Josh was at the Arizona State University campus, we still got to meet and hang out a bit. I had a lot of fun there and it was a nice, warm welcome into the Coyotes’ organization.

JHM: Tell me about your conversations with Phil Kessel.

DG: That was really cool. When I first got there, I was skating with their summer skate, so he was out there. He has won two Stanley Cups and I have watched him my whole life. It was pretty cool for me to be on the same ice surface as him. Being able to watch those guys, see how good they are, and see what you need to do to get to that level – and he is one of those guys who has been a really good goal scorer in the league for probably five to eight years – it was pretty cool to watch him and listen to what he had to say in the dressing room.

JHM: What was your experience like at the U18s?

DG: It was great. It is always an honour to be able to play for Team Canada. Growing up, events like the U18s and the World Juniors are events I watched as a kid, and I said I wanted to be a part of that someday, so to be a part of it was awesome and to win it was everything I could have ever asked for. We had a great group of guys. Some guys hadn’t played games all season so they were super excited to just get on the ice and play games. That almost might have helped us a little bit because we had a lot more energy and drive to win because we hadn’t played a lot that season.

JHM: What would it mean to you to represent Canada at the World Juniors?

DG: That would be awesome. In our family and in a lot of families across Canada, it is a Christmas tradition to watch the World Juniors. It is so fun to watch and you feel like you are a part of it every season. It has been a childhood dream of mine to play for the World Juniors. It is something that has been in the back of my mind when I am training and things get tough to push through. I can’t wait for that opportunity to try to compete for a spot on the team.

JHM: What would the experience be like to have the arena full of fans at the World Juniors?

DG: That would be crazy. I have played in front of a full crowd maybe once or twice and there is really nothing like it. When you look up and see that it is packed to the rim, that is pretty cool. I know that the World Juniors is always like that so I know that it will be like that this year. It is really hard to wrap your head around how many people will be a part of this event.

JHM: How cool would it be represent to Canada alongside teammate Sebastian Cossa?

DG: That would be awesome. We came into the league together and have been friends for three years now. We are competitors in practice. I think it is nice to have a guy like him on your team because he gives you so much confidence back there in the game. He also helps us as shooters in practice by keeping us honest. It is hard to score on him so you are always working on different techniques and stuff to do on your shot that can help you beat the best goaltender, which we have. I think it would be a really good experience for him and me and something we would never forget.

JHM: How are you feeling getting ready for the World Juniors?

DG: Pretty good. Coming back to junior from the NHL rookie tournament and the preseason, it was a bit of an adjustment. I think it took me a little while to adjust to the pace of play and get back into the junior mentality. Our last five games have been a lot better for us. Individually and as a team, I think we have taken big strides there. We hope to put together a couple of games here as we haven’t been able to do that yet.