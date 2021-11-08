Broncos forward Ward named WHL Player of the Week

The Western Hockey League announced today that Swift Current Broncos forward Mathew Ward has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending November 7, 2021.

Ward, who is eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft, amassed seven points (3G-4A) in three outings this past week as the Broncos collected five of a possible six points.

On Wednesday, November 3, the 17-year-old posted an assist as Swift Current suffered a 4-3 shootout loss in Saskatoon.

Two nights later, the product of Kamloops, B.C. fired home a power-play goal 55 seconds into the third period, adding an assist as the Broncos slipped past the Medicine Hat Tigers 3-2.

Ward saved his best for last this past week, recording four points (2G-2A), winning 11 of his 15 faceoffs while registering a +5 rating Saturday, November 6, as Swift Current knocked off the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-2. Ward’s goal 6:03 into the second period stood up as the game winner, and he was named the game’s first star.

The 5-foot-8, 153-pound forward leads the Broncos with 17 points (7G-10A) from 14 games played during the 2021-22 season.

Ward was originally selected by Swift Current with the 14th overall selection in the 2019 WHL Draft. In 38 career WHL regular season appearances, all with the Broncos, Ward has tallied 39 points (13G-26A). He is one of four Swift Current players named on the recently-released NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Ward and the Broncos are next in action Friday, November 12 when they play host to the Calgary Hitmen (7:00 p.m. CT, Innovation Credit Union i-Plex).