February 23, 2021

Four cities will host the sixth QMJHL Protected Environment Event

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League selected a total of four markets to host the sixth protected environment event that will take place from March 19th to 25th.

Sherbrooke, Val-d’Or and Victoriaville will host the competition for the first time while the Drummondville Voltigeurs organization will present the protected environment event for the third time. Two Quebec-based teams will join each host club to play four games in seven days.

The protected environment schedules will be announced at a later date.

