Former Thunderbirds forward Thompson retires

Former Seattle Thunderbirds forward Nate Thompson has announced his retirement from hockey.

Thompson appeared in 844 NHL games over 15 seasons with Boston, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay, Anaheim, Ottawa, L.A., Montreal, Philadelphia and Winnipeg. The Anchorage, AK., native scored 65 goals and recorded 164 points over the course of his career while he also appeared in 86 Stanley Cup playoff games.

“From the time I was four until 38 hockey has been my life and best friend,” Thompson said on Twitter. I’m beyond grateful and thankful for all the great people I’ve met and friendships I’ve made. All good things must come to an end so thank you to all who supported me along this journey.”

The 38-year-old spent four seasons with the Thunderbirds from 2001-05 where he appeared in 253 games and tallied 143 points (55 goals). Thompson sits tied 41st in T-Birds franchise scoring while his 844 NHL games are the fifth most by a Seattle alumnus.

Thompson won a IIHF World Championship bronze medal in 2013 with the USA while he also played in 251 AHL games after he was a sixth-round pick by Boston in the 2003 NHL Draft.

* Photo credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports