Miller ready to take the reigns in goal for the Remparts

Quentin Miller is unequivocally ready to be a started in the QMJHL.

Just let him tell you himself:

“Oh, I’m ready,” Miller said. “I’m definitely ready. I’ve been waiting for this for quite a while.”

Miller had to be patient; he backed up William Rousseau last season on the Quebec Remparts’ journey to a QMJHL title and Memorial Cup. He appeared in 20 regular season games where he went 14-4-0 with a 2.11 GAA, .911 save percentage and two shutouts. The year prior, he played just 21 games for the Laval-Montréal Rousseau Royal in the QM18AAA.

Unless a drastic move is made by new Remparts general manager Simon Gagne, Miller will be the club’s starter in 2023-24 as they look to defend their Q title. Rousseau, whose 61 wins with the Remparts are the sixth most in team history, was traded to Rouyn-Noranda days after the team’s Memorial Cup victory last month.

“Will is an incredible goalie,” Miller said. “He’s a pro. Takes care of his body. He works hard and wants to learn. He’s got a lot of talent. Every practice I tried to learn from him and every game I tried to watch him as closely as I could. He was an awesome role model for me and I’m very proud of him.”

Despite having played just 41 games over the past two seasons, Miller will enter the 2023-24 season as an NHL prospect. A Montreal native, the 18-year-old was selected by the Canadiens 128th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft last month.

“It was completely amazing,” Miller said of being chosen by the Habs. “Montreal has been the team I watched since I was a small kid. Every game night at 7pm I watched them on TV with my family.

“The Habs are an amazing team, my hometown team. I still can’t believe it.”

Miller entered the draft as the 11th ranked North American goaltender by NHL Central Scouting. He admitted his surprise at being a fourth round selection but was elated when he saw his name pop up.

“If I was going to get drafted I thought it was going to be a bit later,” Miller confessed. “I was in my living room with my family, friends and my agent … then I saw my name next to the Montreal Canadiens logo. It was a great moment.”

His selection capped what was a tremendous six-week span for Miller, one that most can only dream about.

But there’s no doubt next season can’t come soon enough for the 18-year-old. His pride in being a champion and an NHL drafted prospect is evident but so is his desire to hit the ice again and log minutes between the pipes.

“The big thing for me will be to play as many games as I can,” Miller said. “I got a lot of experience last year even when I didn’t play … watching the guys and seeing how you need to be to win and how you need to prepare to be successful.

“I’ve prepared well and I’m excited for next season.”