Warren pens ELC with Ducks

Victoriaville Tigres defenceman Noah Warren has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Warren, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, spent the last three seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques where he recorded 48 points (nine goals) in 138 games.

The Montreal native appeared in just 47 games in 2022-23, where he recorded 20 points (three goals), and saw his season end in March after he suffered an upper-body injury. Warren was traded to Victoriaville June 10 ahead of the QMJHL Draft.

The Ducks selected Warren 42nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.