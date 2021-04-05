Five teams suspend their activities after positive COVID-19 tests

The Gatineau Olympiques and the Quebec Remparts have recorded a positive COVID-19 test. Therefore, both teams are putting their activities on hold.

Moreover, since the Olympiques and the Remparts played against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Rimouski Océanic the past few days, their activities are also on hold until Public Health Officials have completed their investigation.

The QMJHL issued a memo to the five teams in which it outlined the following steps to take in accordance with COVID-19 protocols:

Players, staff and officials will now be isolated and tested;

The League will be in contact with Public Health Officials. They will be exploring the nature of all contacts between players and staff. Any additional findings will be shared with the teams and the league.

With five teams in mandatory isolation, the league is postponing the beginning of the 2021 President Cup playoffs until further notice.