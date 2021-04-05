MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV ON ALL BROWSERS, IOS & ANDROID
April 5, 2021

Five teams suspend their activities after positive COVID-19 tests

QMJHL
QMJHL

The Gatineau Olympiques and the Quebec Remparts have recorded a positive COVID-19 test. Therefore, both teams are putting their activities on hold.

Moreover, since the Olympiques and the Remparts played against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Rimouski Océanic the past few days, their activities are also on hold until Public Health Officials have completed their investigation.

The QMJHL issued a memo to the five teams in which it outlined the following steps to take in accordance with COVID-19 protocols:

  • Players, staff and officials will now be isolated and tested;
  • The League will be in contact with Public Health Officials. They will be exploring the nature of all contacts between players and staff. Any additional findings will be shared with the teams and the league.

With five teams in mandatory isolation, the league is postponing the beginning of the 2021 President Cup playoffs until further notice.

 

More News
Wheat Kings goaltender Kruger named WHL Goaltender of the Week
1 hour ago
Ultramar Player of the Week | Jonathan Lemieux (April 5, 2021)
1 hour ago
Pats forward Bedard named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards
1 hour ago
Videotron Team of the Week | 2020-2021 | Week 20
1 hour ago
Busiest man in hockey? Tourigny thrilled to extend with 67's, join Hockey Canada
1 hour ago
RE/MAX WHL Top 10: April 2, 2021
1 hour ago