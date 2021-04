Videotron Team of the Week | 2020-2021 | Week 20

Here are the QMJHL players who impressed the most during the week ranging from March 29 to April 4, 2021.

_

FORWARDS:

Brady BURNS | Sea Dogs | Saint John | 4GP-8G-2A, +5

Jacob MATHIEU | Oceanic | Rimouski | 2GP-4G-2A, +5

Zachary L’HEUREUX | Mooseheads | Halifax | 3GP-4G-3A, -1

DEFENSEMEN:

Jeremie POIRIER | Sea Dogs | Saint John | 4GP-3G-4A, +1

Lukas CORMIER | Islanders | Charlottetown | 2GP-0G-4A, +4

GOALTENDER:

Jonathan LEMIEUX | Foreurs | Val-d’Or | 2-0-0-0, 0.60, .966%, 1 SO

_

2020-2021 Videotron Team of the Week: