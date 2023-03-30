Erie Otters to Select First Overall in 2023 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Toronto, Ont. – The results from the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery are in, and the Erie Otters will be selecting first on April 21-22 when OHL member teams build toward the future in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Each of the four non-playoff teams participating in the Priority Selection Lottery, the 20th place Niagara IceDogs (40 percent chance), 19th place Erie Otters (30 percent chance), 18th place Soo Greyhounds (20 percent chance) and 17th place Kingston Frontenacs (10 percent chance), had adjusted proportionate odds of drawing the first overall selection. The final results were determined by a computerized random number generator, with the process overseen and certified by Mr. Robert Bayne, partner with the law firm Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP.

The coveted top spot came down to a reveal between the Otters and the Niagara IceDogs, who will be selecting second overall.

The Otters will be adding their first Jack Ferguson Award recipient since they made eventual OHL and CHL Player of the Year Connor McDavid their first overall selection back in 2012. Another current-day NHL star in Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly was also selected first overall by Erie in 2007.

The OHL Priority Selection will once again be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7:00pm on Friday, April 21. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 22 starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15. The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV, and streamed for free in its entirety on CHL TV.

2023 OHL Priority Selection First Round Order of Selection:

Erie Otters Niagara IceDogs Soo Greyhounds Kingston Frontenacs Niagara IceDogs* Oshawa Generals Mississauga Steelheads Brantford Bulldogs Sudbury Wolves Kitchener Rangers* Kitchener Rangers Owen Sound Attack Peterborough Petes Guelph Storm Flint Firebirds Saginaw Spirit Sarnia Sting London Knights Barrie Colts Windsor Spitfires North Bay Battalion Ottawa 67’s

*- indicates compensatory pick

The 2023 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore will see the top players born in 2007 within OHL jurisdiction eligible to be selected on April 21-22.

In addition to live streaming on CHL TV, the Priority Selection will also be covered extensively on the OHL’s Twitter, Instagram, Facebook accounts, as well as on the web at ontariohockeyleague.com.