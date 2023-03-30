2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: OHL preview

A number of viable teams will be nipping at the Hamilton Bulldogs as they attempt to take the J. Ross Robertson Cup from the defending champions.

The Bulldogs will have the opportunity to defend their 2022 title after they finished sixth in the Eastern Conference.

However, they’ll be hard-pressed to do so. Threats from Ottawa, North Bay and Barrie in the East as well as Windsor, London and Sarnia in the West make this year’s OHL Playoffs an incredibly intriguing one.

Eastern Conference

(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa

For the third time in four seasons, the 67’s passed the 50-win mark.Their 51 wins this season led the OHL, and were a new franchise best, while they were also the only club to surpass 100 points as they seek a fourth OHL title (1977, 1983, 2001).

The acquisitions of Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) and defending Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner Logan Morrison aided a 67’s offence that already featured Jack Beck (CGY), Luca Pinelli, Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) and Cam Tolnai, among others. In goal, Max Donoso’s 30 wins were the second most in the OHL while the 67’s 171 goals against were the fewest in the OHL. The 67’s will be without Tyler Boucher (OTT) who is out for the rest of the season.

Oshawa find themselves in the postseason for the 11th straight year. Despite a second straight sub .500 record, the Generals can be encouraged by the performances of 2023 NHL Draft prospect Cal Ritchie and 2024 prospect Beckett Sennecke.

Season series: Ottawa won series 7-0-1.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 30 — OSH @ OTT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 2 — OSH @ OTT — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 3 — April 4 — OTT @ OSH — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 6 — OTT @ OSH — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 8 — OSH @ OTT — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 6* — April 9 — OTT @ OSH — 6:05pm ET / 3:05pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — OSH @ OTT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Mississauga

The Battalion have found their groove at the perfect time as they enter the postseason on an 11-game winning streak.

It’s part of what was a record-breaking season in North Bay as the club’s 48 wins set a new high mark. Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) was simply sensational between the pipes as his 36 wins led the OHL while Matvey Petrov (EDM) made it two-straight 90-point seasons. Ty Nelson (SEA) set a Battalion franchise record with 76 points from the blue line while the midseason acquisitions of Josh Bloom (BUF) and Pasquale Zito (DET) provided further lines of support for Kyle Jackson (SEA) and Kyle McDonald (DAL) as the club searches for its first championship.

The Steelheads finished .500 and reach the postseason for the eighth time in nine seasons in Mississauga.

James Hardie set new franchise records across the board in his overage season as he became the club’s all-time leader in goals and points while his 82 points were a team best in a single season. The team moved Owen Beck (MTL), Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) and Ethan Del Mastro (CHI) at the OHL trade deadline but it’s a club that has an eye on the future; 11 players who were 17 or younger this season played at least 25 games.

Season series: North Bay won series 4-2-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — MISS @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 2 — MISS @ NB — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 3 — April 4 — NB @ MISS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — NB @ MISS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — MISS @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — NB @ MISS — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 7* — April 11 — MISS @ NB — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton

The Brandt Clarke effect in Barrie cannot be understated.

Returned to the OHL after he helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Juniors, Clarke was sensational as in just 31 games, he scored 21 goals and recorded 61 points. Ethan Cardwell (SJ) and Evan Vierling both recorded 90 plus points, with the latter’s 95 points the most in a single season by a Colt since 2015-16.

Barrie’s 42 wins were tied for the eighth most in team history as they chase a second OHL title (2000).

The Bulldogs wanted a chance to defend their crown and they’re going to get that opportunity.

Despite shipping Avery Hayes and Logan Morrison, both of whom were stalwarts of their championship run a season ago, out of town at the OHL trade deadline, the acquired Nick Lardis and Sahil Panwar were excellent. Patrick Thomas led the club in scoring while Jorian Donovan (OTT) was the team’s best point-producing defenceman.

In just seven years in Hamilton, the Bulldogs have two OHL titles (2018, 2022). The club will play in Brantford next season.

Season series: Series tied 2-2-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 30 — HAM @ BAR — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 2 — April 1 — HAM @ BAR — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 3 — April 2 — BAR @ HAM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 4 — BAR @ HAM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 6 — HAM @ BAR — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

Game 6* — April 10 — BAR @ HAM — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — HAM @ BAR — 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT

*if necessary

(4) Peterborough vs. (5) Sudbury

The Petes battled consistency all-season long as they wound up as the fourth seed in the East with 35 wins, their fourth highest win total of the last 17 seasons.

With a nucleus that already featured J.R. Avon (PHI), Connor Lockhart (VAN), Tucker Robertson (SEA) and Chase Stillman (NJ), the Petes went out and added Owen Beck (MTL), Avery Hayes, Brennan Othmann (NYR) and Gavin White (DAL) for one reason only; to make a deep playoff run. Peterborough has eight OHL titles to its name, the most recent being in 2006.

After they missed out on the postseason a season ago, the Wolves make an immediate return to the OHL playoffs. David Goyette (SEA) and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Quentin Musty led Sudbury offensively as the team’s 31 wins were their second most over the last eight seasons. Despite their extensive history, the Wolves have never claimed the J. Ross Robertson Cup but have reached the OHL finals on two occasions, the last being in 2007.

Season series: Sudbury won series 3-1-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 30 — SBY @ PBO — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 2 — March 31 — SBY @ PBO — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 4 — PBO @ SBY — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — PBO @ SBY — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — SBY @ PBO — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — PBO @ SBY — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — SBY @ PBO — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

*if necessary

Western Conference

(1) Windsor vs. (8) Kitchener

The two-time OHL champion (2009, 2010) Spitfires will be hoping to go one step further this season.

After they lost to Hamilton in Game 7 of the OHL Finals a year ago, the Spits have arguably come back even stronger in 2022-23. Matthew Maggio (NYI) was the OHL’s best player as his 54 goals and 111 points led the league while a 49-goal season from Alex Christopoulous provided offensive support. The acquisitions of Rodwin Dionicio, Brett Harrison (BOS) and Shane Wright (SEA) at the OHL trade deadline added significant depth as the Spits chase a third OHL title.

As for Kitchener, they find themselves in the playoffs for a seventh straight season although it didn’t come without hardships.

In a season plagued by inconsistencies, general manager Mike McKenzie took over from Chris Dennis behind the bench on Feb. 10. McKenzie bolstered the squad as he acquired Francesco Arcuri (DAL), Marco Costantini, Lleyton Moore and Danny Zhilkin (WPG) to compliment Filip Mesar (MTL), Francesco Pinelli (LA) and Carson Rehkopf but the Rangers could only secure the eighth seed. Kitchener has four OHL titles to their name, the most recent of which came in 2008.

Season series: Windsor won series 4-0-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 30 — KIT @ WSR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 2 — April 1 — KIT @ WSR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 4 — WSR @ KIT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 6 — WSR @ KIT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 8 — KIT @ WSR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — WSR @ KIT — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — KIT @ WSR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

*if necessary

(2) London vs. (7) Owen Sound

The epitome of consistency, Dale Hunter has his squad in the OHL postseason for the 21st season in a row.

The Knights won at least 45 games for the fifth time in the last seven years with Sean McGurn leading the charge up front with a team high 83 points. Logan Mailloux (MTL) led all OHL d-men in goals with 25 while 2023 NHL Draft prospect Denver Barkey played at a fraction below a point-per-game pace. London has four OHL titles with the most recent coming in 2016 after which they would go on to claim the Memorial Cup.

Captain Colby Barlow stole the Attack headlines in 2022-23 with a 46-goal campaign in his NHL Draft year, tied for the seventh most in a single-season in team history.

Owen Sound’s 33 wins were their most since 2017-18 while in addition to Barlow, four other skaters passed the 50-point mark this year. Owen Sound’s lone OHL championship came in 2011.

Season series: Series tied 3-3-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — OS @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 2 — April 2 — OS @ LDN — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 3 — April 4 — LDN @ OS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 6 — LDN @ OS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — OS @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — LDN @ OS — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 7* — April 11 — OS @ LDN — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

*if necessary

(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph

Sarnia heads into the postseason on a 15-1-3 run that saw them rocket to the West’s third seed and record 41 wins that were the third most in franchise history.

With Nolan Burke (NSH) and Ty Voit (TOR) already on board, the Sting added Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ), Christian Kyrou (DAL) Ethan Del Mastro (CHI) and Sasha Pastujov (ANA) to shore up a lineup that is relentlessly deep as the Sting go on the hunt for their maiden OHL title.

Guelph’s slow start saw them part ways with Pastujov but a rejuvenated second half saw them slide into the sixth seed. Matthew Poitras’ 79 assists were the fourth most in the CHL while Michael Buchinger’s (STL) 67 points were the fourth most among OHL blueliners.

The Storm were OHL champions in 2019 and also claimed the title in 2004 and 2014.

Season series: Sarnia won series 2-0-2.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 31 — GUE @ SAR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 2 — April 2 — GUE @ SAR — 2:05pm ET / 11:05am PT

Game 3 — April 4 — SAR @ GUE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 4 — April 6 — SAR @ GUE — 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — GUE @ SAR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 9 — SAR @ GUE — 2pm ET / 11am PT

Game 7* — April 11 — GUE @ SAR — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

*if necessary

(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint

Announced as hosts of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Wednesday, the Spirit will be hoping to make a splash in an all-US matchup.

In just 45 games during the regular season, Michael Misa averaged 1.24 points per game, the most ever in OHL history by a player granted exceptional status.

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK), alongside Dean Loukas and Misa, all recorded 56 points for Saginaw who make an immediate return to the postseason after missing out a season ago. Defenceman Zayne Parekh concluded the season with 21 goals, the most ever by a 16-year-old OHL blueliner.

In Flint, Amadeus Lombardi (DET) became the first player in franchise history to record 100 points in a season.

A year ago, the Firebirds fell in the Western Conference finals to Windsor but return to the postseason after a third straight winning season. Lombardi and Hayes (CHI) each scored more than 40 goals while Dmitry Kuzmin’s (WPG) 59 points were the second most by a Firebirds d-man in a season.

Season series: Saginaw won series 5-3-0.

Schedule:

Game 1 — March 30 — FLNT @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 2 — March 31 — FLNT @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 3 — April 3 — SAG @ FLNT — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 4 — April 5 — SAG @ FLNT — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 5* — April 7 — FLNT @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 6* — April 8 — SAG @ FLNT — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

Game 7* — April 10 — FLNT @ SAG — 7:05pm ET / 4:05pm PT

*if necessary