Employment Opportunity – Digital Product Specialist

The Canadian Hockey League is requesting applications for the position of Digital Product Specialist.

REPORTS TO: Director, Digital Operations

LOCATION: Office location is 5255 Yonge Street, North York, ON however this position may be hired remotely. If successful candidate is remote of Toronto expect 10-15% travel to visit the CHL office monthly.

TYPE: Permanent – Full-Time. Starting Summer 2021.

SALARY RANGE: $50,000 – $65,000 dependent on experience

About the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League. CHL players graduate from high school at a rate higher than the Canadian national average. Annually, more than nine million fans attend CHL games in the regular season, playoffs and at the Memorial Cup. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

Job Description

The Digital Product Specialist will play an integral role in the day to day operations of the CHL’s digital product line-up. The initial focus will be on the continued rollout of the CHL’s new live streaming service, CHL TV, while the role will eventually expand to include other CHL digital products including the Official CHL App and the CHL Web Network.

As the roll pertains to CHL TV, the two main functions of this job will be:

Guide the continued development of the CHL TV platform and both the customer facing and internal product roadmaps of our development partners. Act as a technical resource to troubleshoot live streaming issues with club staff and league streaming partner.

As the role expands to our other digital products this position will act as product lead for the roadmaps of the CHL App, CHL Web Network and other digital and technology partnerships as they develop.

The position will require an adaptable team member who can think quickly and problem solve in a fast paced environment. Strong Preference will be given to candidates who are fully bilingual (English and French).

Main Responsibilities Include (but are not limited to):

Act as the lead and subject matter expert on the CHL’s new live streaming platform CHL TV. Work with designated partners and their platforms to ensure constant advancement of CHL TV.

Manage the project roadmaps and work with designated partners to continually advance and add features to front end apps on various platforms across the CHL Digital Ecosystem.

Work with club staff to ensure the efficient delivery of all CHL Games to designated live streaming partner. Troubleshoot live video issues with clubs and work to advance the overall quality and efficiency of CHL live streams.

Act as expert resource for clubs when it comes to their live broadcast, including equipment in venue (cameras, switcher, replay, audio, encoder) and transport of signal to live streaming partner.

Work with game night staff to ensure the efficient delivery of games each night across all CHL digital products and ensure those staff are up to date on any current platform issues.

Act as the first point of contact for CHL clubs when it comes to training, education and platform updates.

All other duties approved by supervisor.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or related educational or professional experience

Experience as a product specialist/manager working with partners/clients to guide a product roadmap for a streaming, video, mobile, social, SAAS or related product on various platforms

Experience as a technical resource in a linear broadcast or live streaming capacity or intimate knowledge of live broadcast delivery and associated equipment

Knowledge of analytics and reporting systems including Google Analytics

Excellent attention to detail and commitment to accuracy in all tasks, taking a proactive approach towards the elimination of errors

Has the ability to work in a fast pace environment with autonomy and initiative

Strong communication skills to work with league and team staff and fans

Asset – Fully Bilingual (English and French)

Asset – Product Management Designation/Certification

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their resume and cover letter no later than Friday, June 11th, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET to:

Mark Dickie

Director, Digital Operations

Email: mdickie@chl.ca

Due to the current closure of the CHL Office due to COVID-19, applications will only be accepted via email at this time unless an accommodation is required.

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only successful applicants will be contacted for an interview.