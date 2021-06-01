Frontenacs’ Braden Haché wins 2020-21 Dayna Brons Honourary Award

Hockey Gives Blood announced via Twitter (@hkygivesblood) on Tuesday that Kingston Frontenacs defenceman Braden Haché is the 2020-21 recipient of the Dayna Brons Honourary Award.

Haché, who edged out finalists Logan Nijhoff of the Regina Pats and Tristan De Jong of the Moncton Wildcats, is being recognized as a leader in his efforts to raise awareness toward the important cause of blood and stem cell donation.

A native of Newmarket, Ont., Hache is himself a blood donor and potential donor on Canada’s stem cell regsistry and is an advocate for organ and tissue donation. Most notably, Braden organized his own virtual campaign in an effort to recruit new stem cell donors between the ages of 17 and 35 this past season.

The Dayna Brons Honourary Award is presented in honour of Dayna Brons, the former athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos hockey club who tragically passed away on April 11, 2018. Dayna was known for her humility, dedication and kindness and as a regular blood donor she made a meaningful impact in her community. The annual honour is presented each year to the most exemplary Hockey Gives Blood player ambassador.

Former Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham was the inaugural recipient of the award in June 2019 before being receiving the Dan Snyder Memorial Award as the OHL’s Humanitarian of the Year.

The Ontario Hockey League extends congratulations to Braden on his hard work and determination as he is recognized for his tremendous efforts in this most important area.