Desnoyers plays first NHL game with Flyers

Former Halifax Mooseheads captain Elliot Desnoyers made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday.

Desnoyers played 14:53 in a 7-0 loss to New Jersey where he also recorded six hits, two shots and three blocks.

The 18th overall pick by Moncton in the 2018 QMJHL Draft, the Saint-Hyacinthe, QC., native spent four seasons in the Q, split evenly between the Wildcats and Mooseheads. Over 220 career games, Desnoyers recorded 203 points (86 goals) and concluded his junior career in style in 2021-22 with a 42-goal, 88-point campaign with Halifax.

Desnoyers won gold with Canada at the 2022 World Juniors before he turned pro this past season where he has 19 goals and 36 points in 48 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers selected Desnoyers with the 135th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He is the second former Moosehead to have made his NHL debut in less than a week after Arnaud Durandeau did so Monday with the New York Islanders.