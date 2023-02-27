CHL Daily: Benson’s six-point night leads ICE to CHL best 47th win

CHL Three Stars

A third hat-trick of the season and a career high six points earned Winnipeg’s Zach Benson Sunday’s first star. Benson led the charge as Winnipeg won 8-1 in Edmonton as the ICE secured its CHL best 47th win. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect has 33 goals and 92 points this year and sits fifth in CHL scoring.

Newly minted Eagles captain Ivan Ivan had a career best seven points (2G, 5A) to claim the second star after Cape Breton’s wild 9-8 win over Saint John. Ivan’s five assists and seven points tied a franchise record while his 71 points are a new career high.

Sherbrooke’s Israel Mianscum five points (3G, 2A) saw him collect the third star as he starred in Sherbrooke’s 10-1 win over Val d’Or. It was Mianscum’s third career QMJHL hat-trick while the five points took him to the 50-point mark for the first time in his career.

OHL

Shane Wright (SEA) scored in his return to Kingston as he helped the Spitfires to an 8-4 win against the Frontenacs. Matthew Maggio (NYI) starred again with four points (2G, 2A) as the Spits moved within a point of London for the Western Conference lead.

Nolan Burke (NSH) scored twice, the second of which was his 40 th of the season, while Sasha Pastujov (ANA) had four points (2G, 2A) as Sarnia crusied past North Bay 8-2 to extend its streak to 5-0-1. Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) also scored twice in the win.

Roenick Jodoin scored twice and Tyler Savard had four assists as Barrie beat Niagara 9-4 to secure a fourth straight win that clinched a spot in the 2023 OHL Playoffs. Brandt Clarke (LA) had a goal and an assist and in the process totaled his 135 th point, the most ever by a Colts defenceman in franchise history.

Tyler Deline’s second period goal stood as the game-winner as Flint beat Saginaw 3-2 to make it back-to-back wins.

Dylan Roobroeck had the overtime winner as Oshawa took down Ottawa 5-4 as the Generals kept their grip on the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

Kocha Delic, Quentin Musty and Nicholas Yearwood all scored as Sudbury won 3-1 in Hamilton to win their third in a row and to get back to .500 as they hold onto seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

It was inevitable! 😤 In his return to Kingston, @SpitsHockey’s Shane Wright found the back of the net in an 8-4 win! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MpoqQWR3KY — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 26, 2023

QMJHL

In a battle between the QMJHL’s top two sides, Halifax left Quebec with a 4-3 win as Attilio Biasca scored twice and added an assist to give the Mooseheads their 40 th win of the season.

victory of the season. While Ivan stole the headlines for Cape Breton, Angelo Fullerton and William Shields each scored twice for the Eagles while Samuel Johnson added four points (1G, 3A) as the Eagles collected a second straight win.

Charles Beaudoin had two goals and an assist as Moncton beat Shawinigan 5-3 to get back to .500 with their 27 th

Giovanni Morneau’s first QMJHL hat-trick led Charlottetown to a 6-3 win over Acadie-Bathurst

Charles-Antoine Lavallée made 24 saves to tally his second shutout of the season as Chicoutimi blanked Rimouski 4-0 to record their 30th victory.

Luke Woodworth’s second period goal was the game-winner as Drummondville beat Victoriaville 3-1.

Can this guy kill penalties or what? That's 7 shorties on the season for Josh. 🚨 Lawrence (40) SH 5:13 2nd period

Unassisted | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/uXdmOLqjwA — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) February 26, 2023

WHL

Benson wasn’t the only ICE skater to score a hat-trick Sunday as Conor Geekie (ARI) recorded his second of the season. Geekie’s 28 goals this year are a new career high.

Jackson Berezowski and Austin Roest had a pair of goals each as Everett won 5-2 in Victoria.

Andrew Cristall had the only goal in the shooutout as Kelowna won 3-2 in Calgary while Jari Kykkanen stopped 33 shots in regulation and all three Hitmen skaters in the shootout.

A third hat-trick of the season and a career best six points 🎩🎩🎩#NHLDraft prospect Zach Benson certainly enjoyed his Sunday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rqWyi9ps05 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 27, 2023

