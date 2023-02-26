CHL Daily: Wheatcroft’s OT winner sends Cougars to playoffs

CHL Three Stars

Chase Wheatcroft scored the overtime winner yet again to complete his hat-trick as he earned the first star in Prince George’s 6-5 win over Victoria. The victory secured the Cougars’ spot in the WHL Playoffs for the second straight season while Wheatcroft, who scored the overtime winner Friday night too in Vancouver, took his season total to 82 points, the fourth most in the WHL.

Alexander Suzdalev’s (WSH) first WHL hat-trick secured him the second star as Regina beat Brandon 6-3. Suzdalev’s 75 points this season are the fifth most in the WHL while his 34 goals rank eighth.

William Provost’s recent tear continued Saturday as he earned the third star after his second hat-trick in five games as Val d’Or beat Drummondville 6-4. In the process, Provost scored his 30th goal of the season and over his last five games, has nine goals and 14 points.

Frankie Marrelli and Pavel Mintyukov (ANA) each had a goal and an assist as Ottawa beat Mississauga in Saturday’s CHLTV Game of the Week. The 67’s 41 wins are the most in the OHL.

Ethan Cardwell and Tyler Savard each scored twice as Barrie doubled up Oshawa 6-3 to give head coach Marty Williamson his 306 th win as Colts head coach, a new franchise record.

win as Colts head coach, a new franchise record. Owen Sound captain Colby Barlow scored his 40 th goal of the season while Landen Hookey’s first OHL hat-trick powered the Attack to a 7-5 against London. Servac Petrovsky (MIN) also added three points (2G, 1A) in the win.

goal of the season while Landen Hookey’s first OHL hat-trick powered the Attack to a 7-5 against London. Servac Petrovsky (MIN) also added three points (2G, 1A) in the win. Ty Voit (TOR) had a goal and two assists to lead Sarnia to a 6-1 victory over Saginaw that pushed the Sting’s streak 4-0-2 and saw them reach the 30-win mark.

David Goyette (SEA) scored twice to set a new career high in goals with 34 while Quentin Musty had four assists to reach the 60-point mark as Sudbury secured a 5-2 road win over Erie.

Flint got back to .500 as they beat North Bay 5-3 behind Ethan Hay’s two goals.

Ben Bujold had two goals as Hamilton doubled up Kingston 4-2 as they collected a third straight win.

Cole Huckins (CGY), Joshua Roy (MTL) and Jacob Melanson (SEA) all scored in the third period as Sherbrooke shutout Halifax 3-0 to extend its streak to 10-0-1. Olivier Adam stopped all 22 shots he faced for his 13 th career Q shutout.

career Q shutout. Maxime Coursol scored twice for the second consecutive night as Rimouski completed a two-game weekend sweep against Baie-Comeau with a 5-1 win.

After he had four assists in regulation, Robert Orr (CAR) had the only goal in the shootout as Acadie-Bathurst beat Shawinigan 5-4. Donovan Arsenault scored twice for the Titan while Ben Allison had three helpers.

Tristan Allard had two goals and Alex Carr buried the game-winner with 1:06 to play as Rouyn-Noranda won 5-4 against Blainville-Boisbriand to move to 7-2-1 in their last 10.

Trevor Thurston and Cam Squires both had third period goals as cape Breton won 3-1 against Saint John to increase its stranglehold on the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Seattle scored three times in the third to beat Portland 4-1 to collect a 10 th straight victory and their 45 th on the season.

straight victory and their 45 on the season. In Saturday’s second CHLTV Game of the Week, Andrew Basha scored twice as Medicine Hat beat Kamloops 7-3 to move a game over .500 as they maintained seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jesse Heslop’s game-winner at 17:53 of third secured Everett’s place in the 2023 WHL Playoffs as the Silvertips took down Vancouver 3-1

Five different skaters found the back of the net as Red Deer secured its spot in the 2023 WHL Playoffs with a 5-1 win against Kelowna as they reached the 80-point mark.

Jayden Wiens, Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and Jake Chiasson (EDM) all scored in the first period as Saskatoon won 3-1 in Prince Albert to push their streak to 5-0-1.

The Lake Diefenbaker Slough Sharks, or shall we say Swift Current Broncos, won 4-0 against Moose Jaw as Caleb Wyrostok and Josh Filmon (NJ) both scored twice.

Logan Wormald’s 21 st goal the season with 2:12 left in regulation stood as the game-winner as Lethbridge grabbed a 4-3 in Calgary.

goal the season with 2:12 left in regulation stood as the game-winner as Lethbridge grabbed a 4-3 in Calgary. Spokane doubled up Tri-City 4-2 as they have now collected five out of a possible six points in their last three games.

