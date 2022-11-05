Culligan has number retired by Cape Breton

Former Cape Breton Eagles star Chris Culligan had his no. 7 jersey retired by the team Saturday night.

Culligan, a Sydney native, spent his entire QMJHL career in his hometown where he played a franchise best 317 games and recorded a team high 284 points over his five-year tenure. Known as the Screaming Eagles during his time with Cape Breton, Culligan’s 197 assists are also the most in team history.

He served as captain in 2008-09 where he had a career high 69 points after he had registered back-to-back 68-point campaigns previously. In 2006-07, his +45 rating was the best in the QMJHL.

At the conclusion of his junior career, Culligan would join the UNB Varsity Reds where over five years he starred. He’d win two national titles (2011, 2013), was an AUS First All-Star once and Second All-Star twice, among many other accolades that also included a FISU Universiade gold medal in 2013 with Team Canada. His 171 points with the Varsity Reds are the third most in program history.

After a short stint in the AHL and ECHL, he’d conclude his pro career overseas with the EIHL’s Cardiff Devils where he twice won the Challenge Cup (2015, 2017) as well as the League Cup (2017).

Culligan is the second Eagles alumnus to have his jersey number retired as his no. 7 will join Marc-Andre Fleury’s no. 29 in the Centre 200 rafters.