CHL Daily: Red Deer wins 14th straight

Owen Flores collected the first star after he made a career high 50 saves as Niagara won 5-4 over Sudbury in a shootout. Aidan Castle had the overtime winner as Flores moved to 3-2-2 on the season.

In his 186th game, Ottawa’s Cameron Tolnai registered the first four-point game of his OHL career to be named second star. Tolnai had two goals and two assists as the 67’s beat Barrie 6-1. The Oakville, Ont., native is second in 67’s scoring with 15 points this year.

Cape Breton’s Ivan Ivan tallied a career-high four assists to take the third star in a 5-3 win over Halifax. Ivan has yet to score this year but has 12 assists in 11 games.

In Ottawa’s 6-1 win, Dave Cameron became the 15 th head coach in OHL history to win 400 games. Brady Stonehouse (2G, 1A) and Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL(1G, 2A)) each had three points.

North Bay made it four straight wins as they won 5-1 in Hamilton to move into first place in the Central Division. Matvey Petrov (EDM) scored twice as he extended his point-streak to 10 games that matches an OHL season high.

Erie doubled up London 6-3 as Liam Gilmartin (SJ), Christian Kyrou (DAL) and Carey Terrance all had one goal and one assist as the Otters rattled off its fifth straight win to move into a tie for first place in the Midwest Division.

Quinton Page, Nick Lardis and Connor Lockhart (VAN) all scored as Peterborough won 3-1 in Oshawa while Liam Sztuska collected his second career OHL win after he made 35 saves.

Kingston got goals from Christopher Thibodeau, Francesco Arcuri (DAL) and Paul Hughes while Mason Vaccari stopped 41 shots as they beat Flint 3-1.

Roman Schmidt (TB) had the only goal with 4:22 left in regulation as Kitchener beat Saginaw 1-0. Marco Costantini stopped 18 shots to record his first shutout of the season and the seventh of his career.

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) and Valentin Zhugin each scored in the shootout as the Storm sneaked past the Greyhounds 3-2. Guelph’s Zackary Sandhu scored his first OHL goal in the win.

Flores on one end, and Castle on the other! 🤯 The @OHLIceDogs netminder Owen Flores makes the big-time stop leading to Aidan Castle's game-winning goal, as Niagara holds off Sudbury's late comeback to win in overtime 📽️ pic.twitter.com/hcGIZwyWv7 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 5, 2022

Petrov puts the Troops up by 1#TroopsXXV pic.twitter.com/gM8ghuWMDl — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) November 4, 2022

Francesco Arcuri buries his 11th goal of the season to give the Fronts a 2-0 lead.#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey | @FArcuri13 pic.twitter.com/WEKfWZBUiZ — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) November 5, 2022

The @TBLightning prospect breaks the 0-0 tie! 🚨 Roman Schmidt's shot from the point was the difference maker in a defensive showdown, as the @OHLRangers defeat the Spirit by a score of 1-0 📽️ pic.twitter.com/I5A2H3cNKi — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 5, 2022

Quebec pushed its streak to 11-0-1 as Nicolas Savoie scored twice and added an assist while captain Theo Rochette had three assists to push his point streak to eight games in a 5-1 win over Shawinigan.

Cole Cormier completed the comeback for Gatineau as his power play goal was the overtime winner in a 4-3 win over Rouyn-Noranda. The Olympiques trailed 3-0 but got goals from Tristan Luneau (ANA), Samuel Savoie and Cormier to send the game to the extra frame. Cormier is currently riding a 12-game point streak, the second longest in the QMJHL this year.

Riley Kidney (MTL) has his first multi-goal game of the season as he led Acadie-Bathurst to a 5-3 win over the Armada.

Luke Woodworth’s third shootout goal of the season was the winner for Drummondville as they beat Sherbrooke 3-2. Voltigeurs head coach Steve Hartley moved into second place all-time for games coached with 260. Ethan Gauthier scored twice in the third period while Joshua Roy (MTL) had two helpers for the Phoenix who have still lost just once in regulation this season.

While Ivan Ivan stuffed the assist sheet, the Eagles had goals from five different skaters and got 36 saves from Nicolas Ruccia in their win over Halifax. It was just their second win of the season and only the second regulation defeat of the season for the Mooseheads.

Nathan Darveau stopped 24 shots to register his third QMJHL shutout as Victoriaville beat Val d’Or 1-0. Benjamin Vigneault had the only goal 13:09 into the first period.

The Drakkar, whose 56 goals are the second most in the Eastern Conference, got itself back to .500 with a 4-3 win over Moncton as Charles-Thomas Larochelle’s second career goal stood as the game-winner.

Le but de la victoire 😉 The winning goal 😉#goOLgo♠️ pic.twitter.com/2qUgNJdGuI — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) November 5, 2022

Red Deer moved to 14-0-0 with a comfortable 4-1 road win over Swift Current. Kai Uchacz had two goals and an assist and has 13 goals in 14 games this season.

In a big Western Conference tilt, Portland beat Seattle 5-1 as five different skaters had goals and Robbie Fromm-Delorme tallied three assists. It was just the second regulation loss of the season for the T-Birds, who along with Portland and Everett, are part of a three-way tie for the Western Conference lead, points wise.

The Silvertips’ 5-3 win over Saskatoon got them to the 20-point plateau as Ty Gibson scored twice. The Blades’ Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had 1-1 in defeat.

Lukas Dragicevic scored the overtime winner for Tri-City as they came back in the third period to beat Brandon 4-3. Dragicevic’s 19 points this year lead all WHL d-men. Ethan Ernst also had one goal and two assists in the win.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz had three points (1G, 2A) as Calgary beat Medicine Hat 5-1 for their fifth straight win. The Hitmen captain has 12 points (nine goals) in his last five games.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had the game-winner in the third period as the Warriors won 3-2 in Prince Albert. Firkus has seven goals and 14 points in 12 games this year.

Jesper Vikman (VGK) stopped 44 shots over 65 minutes before he turned away two shootout attempts as the Giants beat Lethbridge 4-3. Ty Thorpe had one goal and two assists in regulation while Samuel Honzek and Jaden Lipinski scored in the shootout.

Chase Wheatcroft had a pair of goals as Prince George beat Spokane 7-2 as Tyler Brennan (NJ) turned aside 39 of 41 shots.

Rhett Melynk’s fourth of the season was the OT winner as the Oil Kings won their second game of the season 4-3 over Victoria. Kolby Hay stopped 29 shots in the Oil Kings net.

Kai Uchacz puts the puck on a string for his 13th of the season!@Rebelshockey pic.twitter.com/a8WmYcQRRS — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 5, 2022

Still not over this goal. The passing from Heslop and Roest, the finish from Berezowski… *chefs kiss*#ForEverettpic.twitter.com/T5xFSNxJVb — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) November 5, 2022

