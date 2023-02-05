Coyotes assign Guenther to Seattle

The Arizona Coyotes have assigned forward Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Guenther, who helped lead Edmonton to the Ed Chynoweth Cup last season, had six goals and 15 points in 33 games with the Coyotes and last month scored the overtime winner for Canada as they claimed gold at the 2023 World Juniors.

“Just like the World Junior Championships where Dylan helped lead Canada to a gold medal, this is a tremendous opportunity for him to join a very good Seattle club, play top line minutes, and hopefully lead his team to a Memorial Cup,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “Dylan has played well for us this season and he has a very bright future with the Coyotes. We look forward to watching his development the rest of the season.”

The T-Birds acquired Guenther from the Oil Kings Jan. 10 and with his assignment back to the WHL, Edmonton will stand to gain six additional draft picks.

Over the course of 137 WHL games, the Edmonton native has 86 goals and 178 points.