CHLTV GOTW preview: Hitmen vs. Warriors, Feb. 5, 2023

The matchup

The Calgary Hitmen (23-18-7) welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors (31-16-3) to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a Sunday afternoon edition of the CHLTV Game of the Week.

Calgary enters this afternoon’s contest on a bit of a cold streak as they have lost five straight, although they have points in three of those contests courtesy of two overtime losses and a shootout defeat to Connor Bedard’s Regina Pats Wednesday night.

However, the Hitmen own the sixth best record in the WHL’s Eastern Conference as they look to get back into the WHL Playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Captain Robbie Fiddler-Schultz leads the way offensively for the Hitmen as he recently surpassed the 50-point mark for the first time in his career while a big reason for the team’s success has been the penalty kill where their 85.4 per cent success rate is the best in the WHL. On the flip side, the team’s power play converts just 17 per cent of the time that makes it the league’s second worst man advantage unit.

The Firkus Circus 🎪 stole the show in overtime Saturday night! @MJWARRIORS | @SeattleKraken pic.twitter.com/uEdwtUT2Eh — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 29, 2023

On the other side, Moose Jaw are just one of seven WHL teams to have recorded 30 wins this year. The Warriors sit fourth in the Eastern Conference in large due to their ability to put the puck in the net.

Their 179 goals are the eighth most in the WHL and offensively are led by Jagger Firkus (SEA) and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Brayden Yager while captain Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) is the WHL’s third highest scoring defencemen. On the man advantage, they convert more than a quarter of the time at 26.8 per cent.

Tonight is the fourth and final meeting this season between the two teams; the Hitmen have won two of the contests courtesy of a 5-3 win on Dec. 4 and a 2-1 shootout victory Jan. 6. Moose Jaw defeated the Hitmen 9-2 Dec. 9 thanks to Martin Rysavy’s five-point (2G, 3A) effort.

Who to watch

As they have been all season, a lot of eyes this afternoon will be on Yager as the 2023 NHL Draft inches closer.

Yager’s sophomore WHL season has been outstanding as he has 20 goals and 56 points in 50 games with the Warriors, a year after he scored 34 times as a rookie and was named the CHL’s Rookie of the Year.

This year, 20 of his assists have come on the power play while his six game-winning goals are tied for the fourth most in the WHL. The 18-year-old has also won 52.2 per cent of his faceoffs and has found the back of the net shorthanded on three occasions.

The Saskatoon native was recently named the fifth best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the draft and will no doubt be a Top 10 pick in Nashville in June.

Stats leaders

Fiddler-Schultz leads the Hitmen in all three major offensive categories with 24 goals, 27 assists and 51 points.

A FIVE ⭐️ performance from @WHLHitmen captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/srXxpSTnfn — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 24, 2022

On his tail is Oliver Tulk who has recorded 42 points and is the 201nd ranked North American skater ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. Fellow draft prospect Grayden Siepmann sits 14th in scoring among WHL d-men with 36 points.

In goal, Ethan Buenaventura and Brayden Peters have essentially split starts thus far with the latter having recorded 11 wins, a 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Firkus’ 60 points are the 12th most in the WHL this season while Atley Calvert’s 29 goals lead the Warriors.

Yager’s 36 assists tops Moose Jaw while Mateychuk continues to demonstrate why he is one of the CHL’s top defencemen with 51 points this year while his 45 assists are tied for the second most among all WHL skaters. Since he was returned to Moose Jaw by the New York Rangers after he began the season in the AHL, Ryder Korczak has 20 goals and 45 points in just 31 games.

Connor Ungar ranks second in wins this season with 25 while his .923 save percentage leads all eligible WHL goaltenders.

Where to watch

Sunday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.