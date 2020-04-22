Connor Bedard leads 2020 WHL Bantam Draft class

Another 233 players joined the Canadian Hockey League family on Wednesday with the completion of the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

The 233 selections were made across 13 rounds with the process held entirely online featuring 2005-born talents consisting of a total of 130 forwards, 82 defencemen, and 21 goaltenders representing 85 different teams from across Western Canada and parts of the United States.

Alberta led all provincial branches with 77 players selected including six in the first round, followed by Saskatchewan with 53 players chosen in total highlighted by seven in the first round which represents their best opening result since 2003. British Columbia had 49 players picked including nine first rounders, and Manitoba had 33 players drafted beginning with the first pick of the second round. 21 American players were picked on Wednesday, with an additional 44 chosen in the inaugural WHL U.S. Prospects Draft held on March 25.

Connor Bedard, a 14-year-old centreman from Vancouver, B.C., was selected first overall by the Regina Pats becoming perhaps the league’s most historic pick. Last month Bedard was granted Exceptional Player Status by Hockey Canada which will make him eligible to compete for the Pats next season at age 15. Only six other players have ever received this distinction across the CHL including John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Sean Day, Joseph Veleno, and Shane Wright, with Bedard the first to join the WHL.

“I am so honoured and excited to have the chance to be a part of such a great organization like the Regina Pats,” Bedard said. “I can’t wait to get to Regina and play in front of the awesome fans.”

Bedard is listed at 5-foot-8, 165lbs, and scored 43 goals and 84 points in just 36 games with West Van Academy earning MVP honours across the midget aged Canadian Sport School Hockey League. He’s widely known for his elite skill, speed, hands, shot, and according to his coaches is extremely driven. Just the second first overall pick in Pats history following defenceman Colten Teubert in 2005, Bedard has already signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement making his commitment to the club official.

A pair of Saskatchewan teammates were chosen with the second and third overall picks as Riley Heidt and Brayden Yager of the Saskatoon Contacts U18 join the Prince George Cougars and Moose Jaw Warriors respectively.

Both players excelled while competing in the older age group this season and are expected to become impact players when they reach the next level. Heidt scored 37 points including 17 goals in 44 games just slightly behind Yager’s pace of 42 points which included 18 goals in 44 games.

Heidt was the first of a draft-high three picks made by the Cougars in the first round joined by Richmond, B.C., forward Caden Brown of the Delta H.A Bantam Prep Green program at 17th overall, and Lloydminster Bobcats forward Ryker Singer who was chosen with the 22nd overall pick.

Rounding out the top five selections were a pair of defencemen chosen fourth and fifth overall respectively including Brown’s Delta teammate Lukas Dragicevic to the Tri-City Americans, and McBride, B.C., native Tanner Molendyk of the Yale H.A. Bantam Prep program to the Saskatoon Blades. Both were players were among the nine rearguards selected in the first round which is the draft’s highest total since 2012. The first goaltender selected was Scott Ratzlaff, a Lloydminster Bobcat and teammate of the aforementioned Singer, who went 43rd overall to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Notable WHL Bantam Draft bloodlines include Kalan Lind of the Swift Current Broncos Bantam program chosen sixth overall by the Red Deer Rebels. He’s the younger brother of former Kelowna Rockets star Kole Lind who is a currently in the Vancouver Canucks organization. Additionally, Heidt’s uncle is Ryan Keller, a former standout on the ice with the Blades and a current assistant coach with the team. Dragicevic’s father, Milan, also played in the WHL before a lengthy career in coaching that included two seasons with the Vancouver Giants from 2000-02 then 12 seasons with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. And the Rebels third choice in the second round, Arjun Bawa, is the son of Robin Bawa who played five WHL seasons from 1982-87 primarily with the Kamloops Blazers and later became the first player of Indian descent to play in the NHL.

All 22 players selected in the first round will be eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

The WHL Bantam Draft follows the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection which took place on April 4, but is ahead of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Entry Draft planned for June 6.

Check out full results of the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft or watch the livestream replay on the league’s official YouTube channel.