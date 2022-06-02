Cockell wins Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Executive of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Winnipeg ICE general manager Matt Cockell has won the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year.

Under Cockell’s guidance, the ICE finished with its best regular-season performance in franchise history, posting a 53-10-3-2 record and 111 points, capturing the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions in the process.

The ICE has boasted a first-round NHL Draft selection in both 2019 (Peyton Krebs – Vegas Golden Knights) and 2021 (Carson Lambos – Minnesota Wild), with forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie ranked #4 and #5, respectively, by NHL Central Scouting among North American Skaters for the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft.

“The players, first and foremost are why we do what we do every day,” Cockell said. “There are amazing people in our League, for there to be any recognition in terms of the program, the players and staff have done with the ICE, it’s certainly appreciated and motivating.”

“The whole group deserves a ton of credit for what they have put in place for our players. I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with this group and to help give our players a great experience,” he added.

Cockell has served as president, general manager and alternate governor of the ICE since 2017. During his tenure, the Club has seen six players selected in the NHL Draft, while forward Peyton Krebs was named the WHL Player of the Year in 2021.

Cockell is the second member of the ICE franchise to win the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, joining Jeff Chynoweth, who was named the WHL Executive of the Year in 2004-05.

The Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy is named in memory of Lloyd Saunders, a continuous supporter of junior hockey in Western Canada.

Known as the “Dean” of sportscasters in Western Canada, Saunders covered almost every major sporting event imaginable from the Olympics to the World Series, the Grey Cup, Memorial Cups and Briers.

He has also been honoured by being selected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

WHL Executive of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Bruce Hamilton – Kelowna Rockets

Central Division – Brent Sutter – Red Deer Rebels

U.S. Division – Bil La Forge – Seattle Thunderbirds

The 2022 WHL Awards were voted on by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

