EN
FR
MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
June 2, 2022
Bedard’s sensational goal captures RE/MAX WHL Play of the Year honours
WHL Network
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
Road to the Memorial Cup
3 days ago
1:57
Meet The Future - Luca Del Bel Belluz
7 hours ago
Cockell wins Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Executive of the Year
9 hours ago
Oil Kings defenceman Prokop named 2021-22 WHL Humanitarian of the Year
9 hours ago
ICE coach Patrick wins Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Coach of the Year
9 hours ago
Warriors forward Yager wins Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Rookie of the Year
9 hours ago
Blazers netminder Garand wins Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Goaltender of the Year
9 hours ago