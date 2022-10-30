MENU
October 30, 2022

Ciona signs entry-level deal with Flames

NHL entry-level contract
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

The Calgary Flames have signed Seattle Thunderbirds forward Lucas Ciona to a three-year entry-level contract.

Ciona was a sixth-round pick — 173rd overall — in the 2021 NHL Draft. In 141 WHL games, all with Seattle, the Edmonton native has notched 29 goals and 78 points.

In 2022-23, Ciona is tied for 11th in WHL scoring with 17 points in nine games while his 1.89 point-per-game average is sixth best.

