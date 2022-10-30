CHL Daily: Remparts extend streak while Spits and Thunderbirds suffer first regulation losses

CHL Three Stars

After he had five hat-tricks last year, Quebec City’s Zachary Bolduc (STL) registered his first of 2022-23 in a 9-2 win over Cape Breton to take the first star. Bolduc, who had 99 points a year ago, also tallied an assist Saturday and has eight goals and 17 points in nine games this year.

His teammate, James Malatesta (CBJ) also found the back of the net three times and added a helper in the Remparts’ win to claim the second star. It was Malatesta’s first QMJHL hat-trick and alongside Bolduc and Theo Rochette, leads Quebec City in scoring with 17 points.

Jake Poole had his second hat-trick in four games for Victoria to be named third star. Acquired from Kelowna earlier in the year, Poole has seven goals and 11 points in 11 games with the Royals.

Nightly notes

OHL

Colby Saganiuk led the charge for Erie with two goals and two assists as the Otters gave Windsor its first regulation loss of the season with a 7-4 win. Brett Bressette (1G, 2A) had three points while Liam Gilmartin (SJ) had 1-1. The Spits’ Ryan Abraham had an assist to push his point streak to eight games, the second longest active streak in the OHL.

In a wild affair in Flint, the Firebirds prevailed 8-7 over Oshawa in a shootout. Tyler Deline had the shootout winner in the third round while Gavin Hayes, Braeden Kressler and Riley Piercey all scored twice for the Firebirds who made it back-to-back wins. Brett Harrison (BOS) scored twice and added an assist for the Gens.

Sarnia pushed its streak to 3-0-1 with a 3-1 victory over Hamilton. After he had a hat-trick Friday, Angus MacDonell scored again in the Sting’s victory.

Deni Goure had two goals and two assists to lead Owen Sound to a 5-2 win over Guelph as they remain atop the Midwest Division.

Evan Konyen had the game-winner with 1:50 to play as London beat Sudbury 5-4 while Brett Brochu stopped 37 shots.

Roberto Mancini had the overtime winner for Sarnia as they knocked off Mississauga 4-3. Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had a goal and two assists in the win.

Kingston erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat Barrie 5-4 as Alec Belanger had the game-winner. After a four-point effort Thursday night, Barrie’s Evan Vierling had 1-2 in the defeat.

The @ErieOtters score THREE GOALS in THIRTY SECONDS 🚨🚨 Spencer Sova (@sova_spencer) finishes off a chaotic sequence of play and Erie storms back to take the lead 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VHcBzHBkxL — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 30, 2022

A #BestOfOHL shootout finish in Flint 🔥 Overage defenseman Tyler Deline (@tydeline44) goes forehand-backhand and the @FlintFirebirds win a 14-goal thriller at home 🎥 pic.twitter.com/EMDjc4SNn6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 30, 2022

QMJHL

In the CHLTV Game of the Week, the Olympiques squeaked past Acadie-Bathurst 4-3 in a shootout as Tristan Luneau (ANA) had the winner. In regulation, Luneau tallied two assists.

Emeric Gaudet’s first goal of the season was the overtime winner for Rouyn-Noranada as they beat Halifax 3-2. In the defeat, Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Markus Vidicek both saw their 11-game point streaks snapped.

Alexis Brisson, Alexis Gendron and Josh Lawrence all had a goal and two assists for the Armada in a 5-2 road win over Shawinigan.

Fabrice Fortin had three points (1G, 2A) as Chicoutimi beat Victoriaville 4-2 while Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 24 saves. The Tigres’ Maxime Pellerin extended his point streak to 12 games with an assist.

WHL

Seattle was handed its first loss of the season as they dropped a 4-1 decision to Prince George. Riley Heidt, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, scored twice for his first multi-goal game of the year. With an assist, Seattle’s Kyle Crnkovic’s point streak was extended to 10 games.

Daylan Kuefler (NYI) and Logan Stankoven (DAL) led the charge for Kamloops as they cruised to a 7-1 road win over Spokane as the Blazers won their second straight. Both Kuefler (nine games) and Stankoven (eight games) extended their point streaks in the win.

Winnipeg played its first home game of the season Saturday and continued its impressive start to the year with a 4-3 win over Brandon. Zach Benson moved to 100 career WHL points after he had a goal and two assists for the ICE, who are 13-1-0.

Saskatoon saw its seven-game win streak snapped by Lethbridge in a 2-1 defeat. Tyson Zimmer’s first period goal stood as the game-winner for the Hurricanes.

Tri-City won its fourth straight as they ended Moose Jaw’s four-game winning streak with a 6-2 win. Lukas Dragicevic and Tyson Greenway each had a goal and an assist while Jake Sloan had three helpers.

Portland had goals from five different skaters as they took down Kelowna 5-3 to remain in second place in the Western Conference.

Everett edged past Regina 3-2 as Austin Roest’s 10 th goal of the season stood as the game-winner. Roest is tied for second in WHL scoring behind the Pats’ Connor Bedard, who extended his point streak to 13 games with a goal and an assist.

Swift Current beat Prince Albert 5-4 to claim its third straight victory. Caleb Wryostok scored twice while Josh Filmon (NJ) had a goal and two assists for the Broncos.

