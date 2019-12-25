MENU
December 25, 2019

Christmas greetings and holiday fun across the CHL

 

Merry Christmas and happy holidays Canadian Hockey League fans!

As you enjoy this special time of year we hope you enjoy this collection of Christmas greetings and holiday fun shared by all 60 CHL clubs on social media.

The action resumes on Friday December 27.


View this post on Instagram

Joyeuses fêtes aux meilleurs partisans de la LHJMQ 😘🎄#SunirpourConquérir

A post shared by Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (@drakkar_de_baie_comeau) on


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Edmonton Oil Kings (@edmoilkings) on

More News
1:33
Merry Christmas from Team Canada's CHL stars
21 hours ago
CHL Stats Snapshot - Leaders at the Break
2 days ago
In Conversation: Mooseheads defenceman Jared McIsaac
2 days ago
Canada downs Finland to finish with perfect record in pre-tournament action
2 days ago
CHL Weekend Review: Home for the Holidays
2 days ago
Meet the CHL's stars on Team Canada
2 days ago