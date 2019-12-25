Christmas greetings and holiday fun across the CHL

Merry Christmas and happy holidays Canadian Hockey League fans!

As you enjoy this special time of year we hope you enjoy this collection of Christmas greetings and holiday fun shared by all 60 CHL clubs on social media.

The action resumes on Friday December 27.

Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄 Joyeux Noël de notre famille à la vôtre 🎄 pic.twitter.com/ygWJeNrOFL — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) December 25, 2019

The Barrie Colts would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and happy holidays! ⛄🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/wj4wrZEAO4 — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) December 25, 2019

C’est le début des vacances des Fêtes pour nos joueurs! Profitez bien de vos vacances🎉 En passant, les tuques que les joueurs portent sont en vente à la boutique de l’Armada😍❄️#LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/b4NbV9GaSZ — ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) December 15, 2019

Before your #BWK head into the Christmas Break, Riley Ginnell caught up with some of his teammates for this years Christmas Video Special! 🎄🎅 #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays #CmonScoots pic.twitter.com/TvPv3fTo3t — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) December 18, 2019

From the famous @ENMAX Teddy Bear Toss to checking out ZOOLIGHTS at the @calgaryzoo it's been a jam packed holiday season! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7xAAMHMPs7 — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) December 23, 2019

Happy Holidays! We are so thankful for the support, HOCKEY ISLAND! Wishing you and your loved ones peace, health, and happiness in the coming year. 👏🦅 pic.twitter.com/iwDjaSkiqb — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) December 25, 2019

Your favourite team is back behind the mic with A Charlottetown Islanders Christmas, Volume 2! WATCH: https://t.co/pAAzrkTzIg pic.twitter.com/rzAqoMHrwH — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) December 11, 2019

Joyeux Noël à tous !

Partage, Joie et Plaisir avec familles et amis.

Profitez au maximum des gens que vous aimez!#FierDetreSags pic.twitter.com/n2ZdwaXuB3 — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) December 25, 2019

Toute l’équipe des Voltigeurs vous souhaite de Joyeuses Fêtes!

Nous vous retrouverons le 28 et 29 décembre au Centre Marcel-Dionne en pleine forme pour affronter les @TigresVicto et @LesOlympiques pic.twitter.com/WDOXnX2gNU — Voltigeurs (@Voltigeurs_DRU) December 21, 2019



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oil Kings (@edmoilkings) on Dec 25, 2019 at 12:17pm PST

Fun day at the season ticket member holiday party at the EIA! Glad to see everyone this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/diOnMpSFRN — Erie 🦦🦦🦦 (@ErieOtters) December 1, 2019

One more day til the guy we all know and love arrives. 🎶(We planned for it at a team dinner.)🎶 pic.twitter.com/3yJu4roFGc — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) December 24, 2019

Wishing for an amazing and safe holiday season to all our friends, families, players and staff this week! See you Saturday & Sunday! pic.twitter.com/uf8kLMrTk7 — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) December 24, 2019

L'organisation des Olympiques de Gatineau ainsi que les joueurs de l'édition 2019-2020 vous souhaitent un joyeux temps des fêtes. JOYEUX NOËL À TOUS LES PARTISANS DES PICS 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/dA5JlhuBLt — Olympiques Gatineau (@LesOlympiques) December 25, 2019

Today, Cam Hillis and Cedric Ralph sing “All I want for Christmas” in French! How did they do, @CanadiensMTL? 🧐 Merry Christmas Storm Fans! pic.twitter.com/iIlZRtuLnZ — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) December 24, 2019

The crew from HMCS Halifax wanted to spread some Christmas joy back home in Moose Country while sailing in the Mediterranean on Operation Reassurance. Thanks for your service! #GoMooseGo @RCN_MARLANT pic.twitter.com/W5xgf7qPMt — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) December 19, 2019

Merry Christmas from the Kamloops Blazers! 🎄🔥 pic.twitter.com/URyNPoe6qT — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) December 25, 2019

The Kingston Frontenacs are wishing a Merry Christmas to all! We hope your holiday season is filled with peace, love, and joy.#WeRiseTogether pic.twitter.com/K2MuyE6llz — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from all of us at the Kitchener Rangers! 🎄 Christmas Pictionary 📹 ▶️https://t.co/E1RapOn1fU@OHLHockey | #RTown pic.twitter.com/ZDd4HEyjDg — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) December 25, 2019

From us to you – we wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! #WHLCanes #YQL 📸 @perreaxphoto pic.twitter.com/AlWnY0ict4 — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) December 25, 2019

The London Knights would like to wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season 🎄 pic.twitter.com/IN8ez88UpH — London Knights (@GoLondonKnights) December 25, 2019

Nothing like a little Christmas Trivia to get the guys in the holiday spirit! pic.twitter.com/fRLAIwxl8V — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) December 22, 2019

We hope everyone has a safe & happy holiday break. We'll see you back at the @AvenirCentre on Saturday, December 28 at 4pm when we welcome the Charlottetown Islanders. #DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/2Bl7vHkE1b — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) December 24, 2019

With Christmas right around the corner, we grabbed a few of the guys for a Christmas Carol edition of Hearing Things. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us! #NotoriouslyEntertaining pic.twitter.com/WBAF582sqc — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) December 22, 2019

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/LlcoQwgsv7 — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) December 25, 2019

From our family to yours, wishing you a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 🎄#BattleTogether pic.twitter.com/D4NOvvkSes — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) December 25, 2019

From our team to yours, Merry Christmas! 🎁🎄🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/88bKHiDwIc — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) December 25, 2019

The Hoef & Ripp Show – Christmas Edition🎄 Tis' the season for giving back. Yesterday, the team visited Toy Mountain to deliver & sort hundreds of toys from our @Wawanesa Toy Drive to kids in need. 🤖🧸#NoQuit | @FoundationOSEG pic.twitter.com/yvZXkk78XG — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) December 12, 2019

How long did it take @daygroulx and @Carterr_2 to sing 10 seconds of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'? Too long. Was it worth it in the end? Absolutely. Enjoy the outtakes (and finished product) from the @TimHortons Christmas Carol Challenge! pic.twitter.com/WjDc7JbmXD — Owen Sound Attack (@AttackOHL) December 20, 2019

From the Petes family to you and yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 🎄 ❄️ 🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/u3CjD6yo5l — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) December 25, 2019

🎄 || Holiday Carpool Karaoke Nick Cicek leads the team in our version of Holiday Carpool Karaoke! Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from your Portland Winterhawks! pic.twitter.com/b4WlqBYLBL — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) December 10, 2019

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Prince Albert Raiders! pic.twitter.com/2yItsPOyYO — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) December 25, 2019

Joyeux Noël de la part de la grande famille des Remparts!🎅🏻🎄 pic.twitter.com/dKGfQ4ICQx — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) December 25, 2019

Merry Christmas Rebels fans, see you on the 27th! pic.twitter.com/p8z3CRHUOp — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) December 25, 2019

Louky récidive pour Noël! 🎅 Toute l'organisation de L'Océanic de Rimouski vous souhaite un joyeux Noël et du bon temps avec vos proches. Pssst. À la fin, il y a un petit cadeau pour nos partisans 🤫#Oceanic25 #GoNicsGo pic.twitter.com/J2vLz1ca8X — L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) December 25, 2019

🎄 Les Huskies de Rouyn-Noranda souhaitent un Joyeux Noël à tous! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/X7KpSL8aKb — 🏆🏆 | Huskies RN (@HuskiesRn) December 25, 2019

A great morning at North Elementary School with @Dalton_DuHart19 & @JacobGoldowski reading with the students! Thank you to their Adopt-A-School partner @FrankenmuthCU for getting everyone in the Christmas spirit with antlers for all of the students! 🎄#SoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4gVBUGLSAR — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) December 16, 2019

Happy Holidays to the best fans in the @QMJHL #SeaDogs15 pic.twitter.com/SgZDMP0MCF — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) December 17, 2019

Merry Christmas Sting fans!🎄🐝 On behalf of the entire organization, we would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. We hope for nothing but the best to you and your families this holiday season!#MoreThanAGame pic.twitter.com/MznFoyFWoZ — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) December 25, 2019

Tristen Robins, Kyle Crnkovic & Kjell Kjemhus, along with @CiaraYaschuk, are wishing you a Merry Christmas in their favourite way… in song! FULL VIDEO » https://t.co/GySBewxJW3 pic.twitter.com/ChO3nqGdeh — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) December 25, 2019

MERRY CHRISTMAS! From the ownership, management, coaches, players, and staff of the Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club, we wish you all a very, Merry Christmas and all the best this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/OdArc7Pezt — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) December 24, 2019

Joyeux temps des Fêtes à nos fidèles partisans! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/1lhGnIogPq — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) December 19, 2019

Joyeux Noël ! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/sqccGSGR5Y — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) December 25, 2019

🤣 We're back with another episode of… 🙄 DAD JOKES! 🎄 Holiday edition! 🎄 Featuring @_tysmith_24 & @Eli_Zummack presented by @Toyota What's your best dad joke? pic.twitter.com/c7P6eyRpqZ — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) December 23, 2019

Wishing everyone a safe and Happy Holiday, Merry Christmas! 🎄 #runwiththepack🐺 pic.twitter.com/FolNBpEZ5D — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) December 23, 2019

2⃣ more sleeps until Christmas. What's your favourite gift you've ever received? Better than @hayden11ostir's? pic.twitter.com/u4uZ8kMYpw — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) December 23, 2019

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! IYCMI: click the link below to watch our 2019 Christmas video ❄🎶 📺🎄 → https://t.co/U3yduZ5FwT pic.twitter.com/gwRdZDpUza — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) December 24, 2019

The Vancouver Giants would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas this year! Special thanks to Tsawwassen Mills, Bass Pro Shops, Brooks Brothers, Mrs. Toigo, & the Cloverdale Rodeo for making this video possible!

Song: "Christmas of Love" – Little Isidor And The Inquisitors pic.twitter.com/TsQTEi0vJH — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 3, 2019

Wishing everyone a safe and happy holidays! pic.twitter.com/pWBoZRvzQo — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) December 21, 2019

Un petit repos s'impose pour toute l'équipe en cette période de réjouissance. Joyeux temps des Fêtes à nos merveilleux partisans de la part de la grande famille des Tigres ! 🎄#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/v6ffTli7k1 — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) December 16, 2019

Video: 2,722 Teddy Bears for @sparkystoydrive collected at today’s annual Teddy Bear Toss! pic.twitter.com/POMXcIp253 — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) December 16, 2019

On behalf of the Winnipeg ICE… We want to wish you a warm and happy holiday season! #FeelTheFreeze pic.twitter.com/RxlcjmpXdv — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) December 24, 2019

Merry Christmas! We got you a little something 🎁🏒💻 Enjoy free #OHL action at https://t.co/hSVOJmHwDf from Dec. 28-30 when you use promo code ‘OHLGIFT19’ pic.twitter.com/jaEETGRA2J — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 25, 2019

The #QMJHL, its teams, players and staff members would like to wish some very Happy Holidays to YOU – the greatest hockey fans in the world! 🎅🎄🎁🎉🍾 pic.twitter.com/XVa9RAUSTL — QMJHL (@QMJHL) December 23, 2019