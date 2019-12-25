MENU
December 25, 2019

Hayton crowned captain of Canadian World Juniors

Hockey Canada World Juniors

 

Arizona Coyotes forward and Soo Greyhounds graduate Barrett Hayton has been named captain of Team Canada for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday.

Through 14 appearances with the Coyotes this season, the 19-year-old Hayton recorded four points, including his first goal in his third-ever appearance. Selected fifth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton joins the Coyotes after spending three seasons with the Greyhounds, including the 2018-19 campaign in which he served as team captain and recorded 66 points through 39 games, good for a third-best 1.69 points per game in the Ontario Hockey League.

Joining Team Canada’s leadership group are fellow returnees including Drummondville Voltigeurs graduate Joe Veleno of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Spokane Chiefs captain Ty Smith. Ty Dellandrea, who captains the Flint Firebirds, was also appointed an alternate captain.

Following a perfect showing in pre-tournament action, Canada begins round robin play at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday versus the United States.

