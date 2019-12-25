Hayton crowned captain of Canadian World Juniors

Arizona Coyotes forward and Soo Greyhounds graduate Barrett Hayton has been named captain of Team Canada for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday.

Through 14 appearances with the Coyotes this season, the 19-year-old Hayton recorded four points, including his first goal in his third-ever appearance. Selected fifth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hayton joins the Coyotes after spending three seasons with the Greyhounds, including the 2018-19 campaign in which he served as team captain and recorded 66 points through 39 games, good for a third-best 1.69 points per game in the Ontario Hockey League.

𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙨. 🇨🇦’s National Junior Team to be led through the 2020 #WorldJuniors by: ©️ – Barrett Hayton

🅰️ – Joe Veleno

🅰️ – Ty Smith

🅰️ – Ty Dellandrea pic.twitter.com/YdQdABr4zy — #WorldJuniors (@HC_WJC) December 25, 2019

Joining Team Canada’s leadership group are fellow returnees including Drummondville Voltigeurs graduate Joe Veleno of the Grand Rapids Griffins and Spokane Chiefs captain Ty Smith. Ty Dellandrea, who captains the Flint Firebirds, was also appointed an alternate captain.

Following a perfect showing in pre-tournament action, Canada begins round robin play at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday versus the United States.

For more information on Hockey Canada, Canada’s National Junior Team and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and #WorldJuniors.