CHLTVGOTW: Five players to watch — Silvertips @ Winterhawks

A U.S. Division clash from the WHL concludes Sunday’s festivities as the Portland Winterhawks (36-17-3) host the Everett Silvertips (30-25-3) in a second CHLTV Game of the Week.

Both clubs have already secured spots in the WHL Playoffs but are still battling for conference seeding, especially in the case of the Silvertips.

Portland’s 36 wins are tied for the sixth most in the WHL this year but after the loss of Chaz Lucius, who had 15 points in six games, on Jan. 29, the Winterhawks have won just two of 14 games. However, they comfortably own the WHL’s Western Conference third seed as they hold a 13-point edge on the chasing pack.

Everett sits fifth in the West but with a win today will jump into fourth place. Just two points separates fourth through sixth in the Western Conference standings with Tri-City also in the mix. The Silvertips have won seven of their previous 11 games.

Luca Cagnoni — Portland

In his NHL Draft year, Cagnoni has proven himself to be one of the premiere defencmen in the WHL.

The 34th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, and the ninth highest among CHL d-men, Cagnoni sits eighth in scoring among WHL blueliners with 57 points. His 14 goals are tied seventh most while his 25 power play assists rank sixth.

The Burnaby, B.C., native, who played in January’s 2023 Kubota NHL/CHL Top Prospects Game, is four points shy of becoming the 25th defencemen in Winterhawks history to record 100 points with the franchise.

Just another gem in the Luca Cagnoni highlight reel 🎬 pic.twitter.com/qLaBWFfhjH — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) February 21, 2023

Jackson Berezowski — Everett

Berezowski made Silvertips history 48 hours ago as he became the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back 40 goal seasons.

After 46 goals a year ago, that was one shy of the franchise record, Berezowski buried no. 40 as part of a 10-3 victory Friday against Portland. His 122 goals are the most in franchise history while his 219 points rank third and he is three assists shy of the century mark.

His 40 goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the WHL while his 17 power play markers are tied second.

Gabe Klassen — Portland

In 13 fewer games, Winterhawks captain Klassen has matched his 33 goals from a year ago this season.

He’s two points shy of his career best 64 with nine games still to play but leads the Winterhawks in scoring this season.

Of his 33 goals, 15 have come on the man advantage, tied for the sixth most in the WHL. One of the better faceoff men in the league, Klassen’s 713 wins are the sixth most while his 1,298 faceoffs are third. Of players to have taken at least 1,000 draws, he places seventh with a 54.9 per cent success rate.

Austin Roest — Everett

Ranked the 83rd best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, Roest has enjoyed a career year in Everett this season.

The 19-year-old leads the team in assists (45) and points (77) while his 1,350 faceoffs taken are the second most in the WHL while he has won 51 per cent of his draws.

Roest is two goals shy of 50 for his WHL career and will become the 18th player in Silvertips history to reach the landmark.

Robbie Fromm-Delorme — Portland

Fromm-Delorme has enjoyed the best season of his junior career in his final campaign.

He has established new career highs in all three main offensive categories with 27 goals, 31 assists and 58 points.

The Richmond, B.C., native has spent his entire career with Portland where he’s appeared in 233 career games with the franchise.

To Kamloops' Net: Warm regards and best wishes! Fromm: Delorme@pdxwinterhawks pic.twitter.com/LdOc5agDes — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 16, 2022

Where to watch

Sunday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.