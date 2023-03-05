CHL Daily: Gatineau and Kamloops record 40th wins

CHL Three Stars

Josh Lawrence collected Saturday’s first star after a five-point (2G, 3A) outing in Halifax’s 6-1 win over Cape Breton. Since he was traded to Halifax, Lawrence 27 goals and 63 points in only 34 games. The 21-year-old is five points away from a second straight 100-point season.

Conor Geekie’s (ARI) third hat-trick of the season earned him second star honours as Winnipeg beat Brandon 8-3 to close out their 10-game road trip. Geekie, the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has 66 points this year and has already established a new career high in goals with 32.

Rodwin Dionicio’s outstanding performance in a Windsor jersey continued last night as he collected the night’s third star after he tallied his first OHL hat-trick. In 26 games with the Spits, Dionicio has 10 goals, the same number he recorded in 74 games with Niagara, and 34 points.

Nightly notes

OHL

Will Gerrior had the shootout winner in the sixth round as the 67’s beat Saginaw 4-3 as their streak moved to 8-0-1.

Sarnia claimed a wild 9-6 win in Windsor as Nolan Burke (NSH), Christian Kyrou (DAL) and Sasha Pastujov (ANA) all scored twice as the Sting’s streak was extended to 8-0-2.

Gavin Hayes and Simon Slavicek each recorded three points (2G, 1A) as part of Flint’s 10-3 win against Guelph that saw them secure a fourth straight victory.

Jacob Frasca’s third period goal stood as the game-winner as Barrie nudged past Mississauga 3-2 to collect their 35 th win of the campaign.

win of the campaign. Reid Valade, Francesco Arcuri and Matthew Sop scored and Marco Costantini stopped all 34 shots as Kitchener blanked Owen Sound 3-0 to push its streak to __.

David Goyette’s (SEA) 36 th goal of the season was the overtime winner as Sudbury took down Niagara 5-4 as the Wolves moved a game over .500.

goal of the season was the overtime winner as Sudbury took down Niagara 5-4 as the Wolves moved a game over .500. Jordan D’Intino, Julian Fantino and Kalvyn Watson each had a goal and an assist as the Soo beat Oshawa 7-3. Marco Mignosa had three assists in the Greyhounds’ win.

Alexis Daviault, Alex Messier and Malcom Spence each recorded a goal and an assist as Erie took down Peterborough 5-3. Nolan Lalonde (CBJ) stopped 37 shots to register his 10th win of the season.

#SeaKraken prospect David Goyette's 36th 🚨 of the year was the OT winner for the @Sudbury_Wolves Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/WM4peV5nSW — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 5, 2023

QMJHL

Sherbrooke got the better of Quebec 4-1 as the Eastern and Western Conference leaders squared off. Joshua Roy (MTL) tallied three points (1G, 2A) while Jacob Melanson extended his Phoenix franchise record point streak to 23 games with a goal. Sherbrooke are 13-0-1 over their last 14 games.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Mathieu Cataford each scored twice in Halifax’s win over Cape Breton while Mathis Rousseau became the first QMJHL goaltender to 30 wins this season.

Marcel Marcel scored twice and Alexis Gendron (PHI) buried his 45 th of the year as Gatineau’s winning streak hit 14 games after a 5-1 victory over Rimouski. The win was also the Olympiques’ 40 th of the season.

of the year as Gatineau’s winning streak hit 14 games after a 5-1 victory over Rimouski. The win was also the Olympiques’ 40 of the season. Frederic Brunet (BOS) had a goal and an assist as Victoriaville won 4-1 in Rouyn-Noranda to claim back-to-back wins.

The Wildcats collected a fourth straight win as Maxim Barbashev and Alex Mercier each had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 road win versus Chicoutimi.

Alexis Bonefon had three points (2G, 1A) while Angus Booth and Isaac Menard each chipped in with two helpers as Shawinigan beat Charlottetown 6-2.

Joseph Henneberry scored the overtime winner as Acadie-Bathurst beat Saint John 6-5 in a wild affair while Dylan Andrews had three points (1G, 2A) for the Titan.

WHL

Connor McClennon and Owen Pederson each contributed three points in the ICE’s win over the Wheat Kings. Winnipeg has a CHL best 49 wins this year.

Seattle’s Nico Myatovic and Reid Schaefer (NSH) each scored twice and Thomas Milic made 32 saves to blank Everett 5-0. It was Milic’s fourth shutout of the campaign.

Olen Zellweger (ANA) scored twice, Ryan Hofer (MIN) had three points (1G, 2A) and Logan Stankoven (DAL) had three assists in Kamloops’ 7-3 road win over Kelowna as they became the fourth WHL club to 40 wins.

Alexander Suzdalev (WSH) had the overtime winner as Regina took down Red Deer 6-5. Connor Bedard and Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) each had four points (1G, 3A) as the Pats collected a sixth straight win.

Saskatoon had goals from five players en route to a 5-1 win over Lethbridge as their streak improved to 8-0-1.

Connor Hvidston (ANA) had three points (2G, 1A), Owen Pickering (PIT) had three helpers and rookie netminder Joey Rocha stopped 24 shots to record his first shutout as Swift Current blanked Edmonton 8-0.

Five different skaters had goals for Moose Jaw in a 5-3 win versus Prince Albert.

Adam Mechura buried the overtime winner as Tri-City beat Portland 4-3. Lukas Dragicevic and Jalem Luypen each had three points (1G, 2A) for the Americans.

Carsen Haynes had a goal and two assists while Jaden Lipinski chipped in with two helpers as Vancouver won 4-2 in Victoria to secure its spot in the WHL Playoffs.

Chase Berthelot scored 28 seconds into overtime as Spokane won 5-4 in Prince George. Berkly Catton had four points (2G, 2A) for the Chiefs.

#ALLCAPS prospect Alexander Suzdalev scored the overtime winner Saturday to push the @WHLPats' winning streak to six games! pic.twitter.com/bfKxIxHlpi — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 5, 2023

