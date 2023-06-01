CHL’s best & brightest set to be recognized at this Saturday’s CHL Awards

Before the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia comes to a close on Sunday, this past season’s best and brightest stars from the Canadian Hockey League will be recognized at the CHL Awards, which will be hosted at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC on Saturday, June 3.

Among the list of nominees, Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard is nominated for three awards, including the Top Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada, the Top Scorer Award, and the David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada. Since the introduction of the CHL’s Top Scorer award in 1994, no player in the history of the CHL has won the Top Prospect, Top Scorer, and David Branch Player of the Year Award all in the same season.

Meanwhile, for the first time in NHL/CHL history, an NHL team has three of its prospects nominated for CHL Defenseman of the Year. Specifically, Anaheim Ducks prospects Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers), Pavel Mintyukov (Ottawa 67s) and Tristan Luneau (Gatineau Olympiques) each took home this award in their respective league in order to identified as a finalist.

The nominees for each award are determined by the winner of the corresponding award presented in each member league: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of players from across the CHL, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances. Below you’ll find the complete list of nominees for all 10 awards.

David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada

Nominees: Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires), Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads)

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada is presented to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League. It is selected from the winners of the Red Tilson Trophy (OHL MVP), Michel Brière Memorial Trophy (QMJHL MVP), and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL MVP). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch who has held his position as OHL Commissioner since 1979, and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

Defenceman of the Year Award

Nominees: Olen Zellweger (Kamloops Blazers), Pavel Mintyukov (Ottawa 67s), Tristan Luneau (Gatineau Olympiques)

The CHL Defenceman of the Year Award is presented annually to the top defenceman in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL’s Max Kaminsky Trophy, QMJHL’s Emile Bouchard Trophy, and WHL’s Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy.

Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Nominees: Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds), Domenic DiVincentiis (North Bay Battalion), Nathan Darveau (Victoriaville Tigres)

The CHL Goaltender of the Year Award presented by Real Canadian Superstore is presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL’s Jim Rutherford Trophy, QMJHL’s Jacques Plante Memorial Trophy, and the WHL’s Del Wilson Trophy.

Rookie of the Year Award

Nominees: Ryder Ritchie (Prince Albert Raiders), Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit), Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

The CHL Rookie of the Year Award is presented annually to the top rookie in the Canadian Hockey League based on the recipients of the regional awards including the OHL’s Emms Family Award, QMJHL’s Rookie of the Year Award, and the WHL’s Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

Top Scorer Award

Nominees: Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Matthew Maggio (Windsor Spitfires), Jordan Dumais (Halifax Mooseheads)

The CHL Top Scorer Award is presented annually to the highest-scoring player in the Canadian Hockey League.

Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award

Nominees: Brennan Sonne (Saskatoon Blades), Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67s), Stéphane Julien (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

Named in recognition of former Ottawa 67s head coach and the CHL’s all-time winningest coach Brian Kilrea, the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award presented by CoinSmart is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s Matt Leyden Trophy, the QMJHL’s Ron Lapointe Trophy, and the WHL’s Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy.

Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada

Nominees: Connor Bedard (Regina Pats), Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack), Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada is presented annually to the top prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Sportsman Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Brayden Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors ), Evan Vierling (Barrie Colts), Attilio Biasca (Halifax Mooseheads)

The CHL Sportsman Player of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s William Hanley Trophy, the QMJHL’s Frank J. Selke Memorial Trophy, and the WHL’s Brad Hornung Trophy.

Scholastic Player of the Year Award

Nominees: Quinn Mantei (Brandon Wheat Kings), Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack), Julien Béland (Rimouski Oceanic)

The CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award presented by CIBC is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s Bobby Smith Trophy, the QMJHL’s Marcel Robert Trophy, and the WHL’s Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy.

Humanitarian of the Year Award

Nominees: Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers), Dalyn Wakely (North Bay Battalion), Cam Squires (Cape Breton Eagles)

The CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award is presented annually based on the recipients of the regional league awards including the OHL’s Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy, the QMJHL’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, and the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy.