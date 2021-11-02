CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Islanders vs. Voltigeurs

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Wednesday as the Charlottetown Islanders visit the Drummondville Voltigeurs with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this QMJHL showdown is must-see TV:

Simoneau’s return to Drummondville

Wednesday marks somewhat of a homecoming for Islanders star forward Xavier Simoneau, who prior to shifting to Prince Edward Island this past offseason laced up as part of the Voltigeurs for four years, including the past two campaigns in which he served as captain. A leader on and off the ice – Simoneau was recognized as the 2019-20 CHL Humanitarian of the Year – the diminutive centre backed up his play offensively in scoring 228 points over 204 career contests with Drummondville, highlighted by 2019-20 when he scored a career-high 89 points in 61 games that ranked fifth-best in league-wide scoring. Rewarded this past summer in being selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft, the overage forward has made a seamless transition to the Islanders where through 10 appearances he has collected six goals and 13 assists for a team-leading 19 points that also sits just five points back of top spot in the QMJHL scoring race.

HIGHLIGHT | He does it again. Xavier Simoneau ties it up late in the 3rd with this beauty. pic.twitter.com/11qLnRX8gl — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) October 31, 2021

Islanders bring it from back end

While it is Simoneau who pushes the pace offensively for Charlottetown, it begins from the back end where Vegas Golden Knights draftee Lukas Cormier headlines the Islanders’ collection of gifted puck-moving blue-liners. Already with seven goals and seven assists through 13 games, the reigning winner of the Emile Bouchard Trophy as the QMJHL Defenceman of the Year is a modern rearguard who despite his smaller stature uses his excellent skating ability and high-end vision to move the puck up the ice and create offensive opportunities. One of three NHL drafted defenders on Charlottetown’s blue line, that group also includes Oscar Plandowski (Detroit Red Wings) and William Trudeau (Montreal Canadiens), both of whom heard their names called in the 2021 NHL Draft. Meanwhile, rounding out the group is overage defender Noah Laaouan, a recent invitee to Arizona Coyotes’ development camp who is off to a strong start in his final junior season, already with 15 points to his name through 13 appearances.

With 4 goals and 4 assists in 3 games, @IslandersHKY defenseman @cormierlukas is our Player of the Week! 🔥#QMJHL | @GoldenKnights — QMJHL (@QMJHL) October 25, 2021

Voltigeurs’ youth movement

A new era is underway in Drummondville where a dynamic duo has taken command of the club. It begins up front where freshmen left-wing Tyler Peddle has had little difficulty in adjusting to the junior ranks. Joining the Voltigeurs after being selected second overall in the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft, the product of Antigonish, N.S., made an early impression in picking up at least one point in each of his first four games with Drummondville, all part of a strong offensive showing that only continued through the first month of play. In all, through 12 appearances, Peddle has picked up eight goals and two assists for 10 points, just two points back of Sherbrooke rookie blue-liner David Spacek for tops in scoring among all first years league wide. Meanwhile, the Voltigeurs are also seeing a solid early return from 17-year-old netminder Riley Mercer. After earning a four-game trial run with the club last season, Mercer has been nearly unbeatable through the early goings of 2021-22, coming away with three wins alongside a .953 save percentage and 1.18 goals-against average.