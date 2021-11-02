The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Sam Alfano of the Peterborough Petes, Owen Beck of the Mississauga Steelheads, Cal Uens of the Owen Sound Attack and Bronson Ride of the Windsor Spitfires have been named the OHL Academic Players of the Month for October.

East Division: Sam Alfano of the Peterborough Petes is being recognized as October’s East Division Academic Player of the Month.

Alfano currently holds a 96% average in five Grade 12 U/M level courses at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School and posted the highest grade in the class with a perfect 100% on his Grade 12 University Data Management midterm. He is described by his teacher as a hard worker, well-mannered and very interactive with the students while balancing a busy hockey schedule.

The 17-year-old forward was drafted by the Petes 23rd overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection out of the Southern Tier Admirals U16 program and has scored one goal over his first eight OHL games. The Cayuga, Ont. native was named OMHA-SCTA Player of the Year in 2019-20 season with 63 points over 32 games with the Admirals.

Central Division: Mississauga’s Owen Beck is October’s Central Division Academic Player of the Month. In his studies at Philip Pocock CSS, he’s achieved a 95% in Advanced Functions and a 90% in University Chemistry.

“Owen exemplifies responsibility. He is always on time, his work is extremely organized, thoughtfully executed and he is a joy to teach,” said Genevieve Wong, Philip Pocock CSS Guidance Counsellor. “We are very proud of his accomplishments and congratulate him on being a role model student-athlete.”

The second round 2020 OHL Priority Selection choice currently holds two goals and two assists for four points in his first six games with the Steelheads. The 17-year-old forward from Port Hope, Ont. is a product of the Quinte Red Devils U16 program.

Midwest Division: Cal Uens of the Owen Sound Attack has been named the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for October.

At Owen Sound District Secondary School, Uens earned a 98% in Grade 12 University English, an 87% in his Ontario Literacy Course, an 80% in Grade 11 University Math, a 99% through two periods of Co-op, an 87% in Grade 12 University/College Business and a 99% in his Grade 12 University Leadership course.

“Cal has a tremendous work ethic and unparalleled initiative. His teachers all point to the fact that he can focus on a given task until completion,” wrote Attack academic advisor, Sarah Rowe. “He is never distracted. He is always the first to finish his assignments and is more than happy to help others. As a result, he is an amazing asset in the classroom.”

The rookie defender from Napanee, Ont. was drafted in the third round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and has one assist over his first eight OHL appearances. Prior to joining the Attack, Uens suited up for the Quinte Red Devils U16 program.

West Division: Windsor Spitfires defenceman Bronson Ride is the West Division Academic Player of the Month for October. Ride has had an excellent start to his studies at St. Anne High School and is currently taking Grade 11 University Math, Grade 11 University English, High Performance Co-op and Phys-ed Leadership. Several of his teachers have commented on his excellent writing and perspective.

Drafted 20th overall by the Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection out of the Oakville Rangers U16 program, the 16-year-old defenceman has two assists through seven OHL contests this season.

A total of 343 graduates utilized their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions across North America during the 2020-21 academic year, with a total contribution by teams of over $3.1 million. Over the past 10 seasons, OHL Scholarship payments have totalled more than $25 million.

