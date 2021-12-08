CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Attack vs. Firebirds

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Friday as the Owen Sound Attack visit the Flint Firebirds with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

All eyes on Othmann

One of the most dynamic wingers in the circuit, you can be sure the Attack will have Brennan Othmann’s name circled. Currently leading the Firebirds in all major offensive categories including goals (15), assists (14), and points (29) – a dozen points north of the club’s next highest scorer – shutting down Othmann will be crucial if the Attack are to find the win column. Picking up at least one point in six of his past seven appearances entering Wednesday action, that stretch includes a pair of points coming in a weekend split in Owen Sound last weekend. A New York Rangers draft choice, Othmann is one of three Firebirds skaters whose rights belong to NHL clubs, a group which also includes fellow forward Braeden Kressler, who as an undrafted free agent signed on with the Toronto Maple Leafs in early October, as well as Belarusian-born blue-liner Dmitry Kuzmin who heard his name called by the Winnipeg Jets in the third round of last summer’s NHL Draft.

Hats off to the @NYRangers prospect! 🧢🧢🧢 Brennan Othmann (@BOthmann78) scores three times in under 17 minutes to get the @FlintFirebirds out to an early lead in Windsor 🎥 pic.twitter.com/wrqdDOaCDE — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 21, 2021

Petrovsky’s quick transition

The future is now in Owen Sound where a trio of players have been recognized by Central Scouting ahead of the upcoming NHL Draft. Leading that group is first-year centre Servac Petrovsky, a native Slovakian who came overseas after being selected by the Attack in the opening round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Skating in his first season in North America after previously competing in the Slovakian junior ranks, Petrovsky has shown little difficulty in adapting to his new environment. Through 22 appearances, he has approached point-per-game production in tallying six goals and 12 assists, putting him just five points shy of fellow forward Deni Goure for top spot in team scoring. A projected second- or third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, beyond Petrovsky other draft eligibles of intrigue from the Attack include centres Gavin Bryant and Cedrick Guindon, both of whom are expected to hear their names called in the back half of the 2022 NHL Draft class.

Hard working @AttackOHL trio of Petrovsky, Chafe and Guindon put in work on Thursday 💪 The 2022 #NHLDraft prospect from Slovakia 🇸🇰 potted a pair, giving him 16 points through 18 games this season 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ut7fHyFg5N — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 26, 2021

Perrott pushes the pace

Bringing one of the most prolific point producers from the back end in Andrew Perrott, entering Wednesday action the Attack rearguard sits tied for second in team scoring with 18 points through 20 appearances, putting him in the conversation with the OHL’s most productive rearguards. Skating in his third season with the Attack, the overager has collected one goal and 17 assists, now just nine points back of his career-high of 27 set in 2019-20 as he works to close out his junior career in style. Pushing the pace from the back end, Perrott will be a key piece to the puzzle as the Attack look to come away with the victory versus the Firebirds.