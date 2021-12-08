CHL Stats Snapshot – Top Performers headed to Canada Camp

Offering a glimpse of the top performers from coast to coast, CHL Stats Snapshot continues with a look at the most prolific producers headed to Hockey Canada’s World Juniors Selection Camp, where eight invitees already have 30 or more points on the season:

Joshua Roy (Sherbrooke Phoenix) – 45 points in 25 games

Headlining all Team Canada camp invitees is Montreal Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy of the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Skating in his third junior season after being chosen atop the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, the product of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Que., leads the circuit with 45 points counting 16 goals and 29 assists through 25 appearances. Should Roy make the national team, it will mark his first time representing the Great White North since his four-point showing over five games with Team Canada Red at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Count 'em up that's 8 W's in a row for the Phœnix thanks to #GoHabsGo prospect Joshua Roy@QMJHL | @PhoenixSherbroo pic.twitter.com/pCKjgQDnX9 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 20, 2021

William Dufour (Saint John Sea Dogs) – 44 points in 26 games

Trailing Roy by a lone point for top spot in the QMJHL scoring race is New York Islanders draftee William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs who has dazzled with 44 points over 26 games. Last competing on the national stage with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, the Quebec City native is one of just three QMJHL skaters already with 20 goals on the season through early December.

Xavier Bourgault (Shawinigan Cataractes) – 42 points in 24 games

Another top performer from the QMJHL, Edmonton Oilers first-round pick Xavier Bourgault of the Shawinigan Cataractes is no stranger to the scoresheet as evidenced by his impressive showing this season in which he has collected a league-leading 22 goals with 42 points to sit third-best in the scoring race. The L’Islet., Que., native, who last represented his country as part of Team Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, now hopes to bring that offensive touch as part of this year’s World Juniors squad.

Luke Evangelista (London Knights) – 40 points in 21 games

Headlining the London Knights with 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points through 21 appearances, Nashville Predators prospect Luke Evangelista has found his offensive touch, where this season he has been held off the scoresheet on just a lone occasion. The Oakville, Ont., hopes that performance helps him return to the national stage since last representing Team Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Elliot Desnoyers (Halifax Mooseheads) – 36 points in 23 games

The offensive focal point of the Halifax Mooseheads, Elliot Desnoyers is equally adept at finding the back of the net as he is at setting up his linemates, as evidenced by his 16 goals and 20 assists through 23 contests. Bringing an ability to play throughout the lineup, the Philadelphia Flyers prospect and native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., has his sights set on his second showing internationally after last joining Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

That Pass From Desnoyers

That Goal From Bobby Orr

Those Jerseys From @HFXMooseheads pic.twitter.com/aKmiUiH8Gi — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 28, 2021

Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings) – 32 points in 24 games

As part of a star-studded Edmonton Oil Kings lineup, Arizona Coyotes first-round pick Dylan Guenther brings both a scoring touch with 32 points through 24 games this season as well as winning experience on the national stage after helping to guide Canada to a first-place finish at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship where he impressed with seven points through as many games. The chance to represent Canada at the World Juniors – and from his hometown of Edmonton – would mark a third tour for Guenther who also skated with the Great White North at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as part of Team Canada White.

Dylan Guenther tips it home to record his 100th career point 🥳@EdmOilKings | @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/Q57qYf1cU2 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 3, 2021

Lukas Cormier (Charlottetown Islanders) – 32 points in 25 games

Among the most prolific rearguards from coast to coast, Vegas Golden Knights draftee Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders brings modern puck-moving ability from the back end. The reigning QMJHL Defenceman of the Year, Cormier has continued his torrent pace into the new season where he has collected 32 points in 25 games, a prime audition for the native of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., to return to the national spotlight after last wearing the Maple Leaf with Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

HIGHLIGHT | Simoneau springs Cormier through the middle for a shorthanded goal. pic.twitter.com/L5ZfxqeDfx — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) November 14, 2021

Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs) – 30 points in 22 games

The headliner for the upcoming NHL Draft, Kingston Frontenacs centre Shane Wright continues to turn heads with 30 points through 22 games this season, including four goals and seven assists coming in his past five outings. Among the final cuts for last year’s World Juniors rendition, the Burlington, Ont., native made his mark with the Hockey Canada brass at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship where through five appearances he racked up a team-leading 14 points to help the Great White North to its first tournament gold since 2013.