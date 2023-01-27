CHL on TSN preview: Remparts @ Sagueneens, Jan. 27

The matchup

The QMJHL leading Quebec Remparts (35-6-3) visit the Chicoutimi Sagueneens (23-21-2) in tonight’s CHL on TSN broadcast.

The Remparts have been sensational all season long as they chase their first President’s Cup as this iteration of the franchise.

Their 35 wins lead the CHL as do their 73 points and they have held top spot in the CHL Kia Top 10 rankings on three separate occasions.

Offensively, the team is led by the dynamic duo of Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Theo Rochette who have each passed the 70-point mark this year and are looking to become just the eighth and ninth players in Remparts history to reach 100 points in a season.

Quebec have scored the second most goals in the QMJHL this season and their power play ranks fifth at 24.8 per cent. When they score first, they’ve won 25 of 27 games. Heading into tonight, the Remparts are on a 7-0-2 streak.

Chicoutimi sit fourth in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference and have won seven of their last nine games to move over .500.

The Sagueneens are the fifth highest scoring team this season but have leaked goals; their 187 goals against trails only Saint John in that category.

However, 2023 NHL Draft prospect Andrei Loshko has led the charge offensively as he passed the 50-point mark and is currently riding a nine-game point streak. Furthermore, Chicoutimi owns the second-best power play in the Q at 26.7 per cent but unsurprisingly, possess the second worst penalty kill at 73.1 per cent.

Tonight is the sixth of eight games this season between the two East Division foes; Quebec are 4-0-1 thus far.

Who to watch

Since he was acquired from Val d’Or over the holiday break last month, Justin Robidas (CAR) has recorded 16 points in 12 games with the Remparts.

He had a season high four assists Jan. 18 in an 11-2 win over Baie-Comeau and is a +8 as a member of Quebec.

Tonight will be the 200th game of Robidas’ QMJHL career where he has thus far notched 88 goals and 219 points after he was the second overall pick in the 2019 Q Draft.

Stats leaders

Bolduc’s 73 paces the Remparts with Rochette just three points behind him.

The next goal for Bolduc will be his 30th of the campaign while Rochette, James Malatesta (CBJ) and Pier-Olivier Roy also have recorded at least 20 goals.

Nic Savoie’s 30 points leads Remparts defencemen while new acquisition Thomas Darcy has a goal and seven points in eight games.

William Rousseau’s 20 wins are the third most in the QMJHL with his .917 save percentage the second best among goalies with at least 15 appearances. Using the same parameters, his 2.08 GAA leads the Q.

Loshko hit the 50-point mark Sunday as part of a four-point effort for the first time in his career.

The Belarus native leads the team in goals (19) and assists (31) while rookie Maxime Masse has impressed with 19 goals and 45 points.

Fabrice Fortin’s recorded 44 points while Zachary Gravel and Emmanuel Vermette each have double-digit goals. Matteo Mann, fresh off of an appearance at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, is a key cog on the Sagueneens blue line.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee, who helped lead Shawinigan to the President’s Cup trophy last season, is 22-10-1 and owns the second most wins among QMJHL goaltenders.

Where to watch

Friday’s game can be seen live on TSN 5, RDS 2 and TSN+ at 7:30pm ET.