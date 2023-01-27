CHL on TSN: Five players to watch — Remparts @ Sagueneens

The QMJHL makes its CHL on TSN season debut tonight as the Quebec Remparts visit the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Quebec have had a fantastic season thus far as they own the best record in the QMJHL and have held top spot in the CHL Kia Top 10 rankings on three separate occasions.

Chicoutimi, who have not missed the playoffs since the 1999-00 season, are primed to again be in the postseason as they sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Remparts are certainly built to win now and with the Sagueneens having an eye on the future, tonight presents a number of intriguing players to watch.

Zachary Bolduc — Quebec

Stuck on 99 points a year ago, Bolduc (STL) is projected to tally 119 points this year based on his current pace, where has averaged 1.92 points per game.

His 73 points this year lead the Remparts and are the fourth most in the CHL while he is tied sixth with 29 goals in the QMJHL, a year after he found the back of the net 55 times.

Bolduc’s 181 shot are the fourth most in the QMJHL while his +38 rating is the sixth best in the CHL.

If he surpasses the 100-point plateau, he’ll become just the eighth player to achieve the feat in Remparts history.

Revoyez les trois buts de Zachary Bolduc 👀#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/I1q09h8BGD — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) January 5, 2023

Andrei Loshko — Chicoutimi

After a 16-goal rookie campaign, Loshko has taken a big step in his sophomore campaign with the Sagueneens.

His 19 goals, 31 assists and 50 points leads the team while he has recorded 13 multi-point outings.

The Belarus native is also hot right now; he is on a nine-game point streak where he’s tallied eight goals and 19 points.

Recently, Loshko was named the 104th best North American skater for the 2023 NHL Draft in the NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings.

Theo Rochette — Quebec

The Remparts captain is having a stellar final season.

After a 99-point campaign a year ago, Rochette sits fourth in QMJHL scoring with 70 points while his 28 goals are tied for the eighth most in the league.

He’s clutch when it matters too; his seven game-winning goals are tied for the second most this year in the Q.

When he’s on the ice, his team scores too as his +39 rating is tied for the fifth best in the CHL.

Théo Rochette donne la victoire aux Remparts avec 6 secondes à jouer au match! 🤯#DeQuébecPourQuébec pic.twitter.com/IZVQ5iCnxj — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) January 15, 2023

Maxime Masse — Chicoutimi

Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Masse seems primed to be added to the extensive list of Chicoutimi players to have their named called by an NHL team.

Masse leads all QMJHL rookies in goals (19), assists (26) and points (45) and sits second in Sagueneens scoring.

The Rimouski, QC., native was the third overall pick by Chicoutimi in the 2022 QMJHL Draft.

Nathan Gaucher — Quebec

A two-time World Juniors gold medallist, Gaucher (ANA) continues to be an integral part of the Remparts lineup.

After a 30-goal campaign last year, the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has 16 goals and 33 points in 30 games this season.

Among players to have taken at least 600 faceoffs this year, Gaucher ranks third in the QMJHL with a 58.3 per cent success rate.

Gaucher is 15 games away from becoming the 28th player to skate in 200 games with the Remparts.